SOUTH BEND — As a freshman at St. Joseph high school last year, Molly Bellia tore through the NIC and IHSAA, on her way to an individual state tennis title. "Before she came to St. Joe I knew she was a really good player," St. Joe girls tennis coach Bill Mountford recalls. "It was hard to know how she would compete with girls up to four years older than she is."

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO