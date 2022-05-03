Senator Amy Klobuchar on reported Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade
An unprecedented leak from the Supreme Court, obtained by Politico, signals the Supreme Court...www.cbsnews.com
An unprecedented leak from the Supreme Court, obtained by Politico, signals the Supreme Court...www.cbsnews.com
I just want to know....why is the Government so involved with a woman body and her right to do what she wants....How did this get started? Why aren't the Government involved with a man body???
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2