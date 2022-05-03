Cummins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) _ Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $418 million.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $2.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.55 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $6.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.03 billion.

_____

