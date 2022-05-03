Surgery Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $596.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.6 million.

Surgery Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGRY