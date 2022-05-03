ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Prosecutors: Trio defrauded Miami-Dade County of $640,000

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — A former bank branch manager and two men with ties to a Miami-Dade County comissioner are accused of stealing $640,000 from the county, officials said.

They used their positions to apply for county grant money by using names of social service organizations, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

“With these arrests we are alleging that these three individuals appear to have fallen prey to a temptation to steal Miami-Dade County money and property,” Rundle said. “It’s disappointing to see that there are still individuals who think that they can get away with stealing from the public.”

One of the men had served as chief of staff for Commissioner Jean Monestime, another was an aide to the commissioner and the third person was a manager at a Hollywood bank. Charges against them include racketeering, organized fraud, grand theft, and unlawfully filing a false document.

“These individuals leveraged a position of trust and position of authority to steal the public’s money,” said Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez.

Rundle said there is no evidence that the commissioner knew about the scheme.

The two county employees defruaded the system for more than five years, applying for grants for cultural affairs, kids and seniors, Rundle said.

They received money through corporations and at least one foundation they set up for that purpose, their arrest reports said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

The Florida Man Mike Tyson punched out on a plane is a criminal

If you’ve been on social media the past few days, you’ve likely seen the video of Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a man on a plane. Allegedly, the former boxer grew impatient with the man heckling him on a JetBlue flight Wednesday night, prompting the physical attack. Since the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Ap#Miami Dade Inspector
The Independent

South Florida prison guards charged with murder in beating death of 60-year-old inmate

Three correctional officers in South Florida were arrested and charged with murder in the death of an elderly inmate who was reportedly so badly beaten he died from a punctured lung and internal bleeding from the injuries, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, authorities described how the three guards, who were tasked with transferring the inmate from a mental health unit to a north Florida prison on 14 February, began beating the man senselessly after the 60-year-old reportedly threw urine at one of the officers.Following this, the group reportedly handcuffed the man and...
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

The family of the teen who died at a Florida amusement park files lawsuit

The family of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at an Orlando-based amusement park last month, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In a statement regarding his client’s lawsuit, personal injury attorney Ben Crump accused the defendants in Sampson’s case of negligence in “a multitude of ways.”
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

Fourth corrections officer in custody in beating death of Florida inmate

A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

California socialite accused of running over and killing two children appears in court

A California woman who investigators say was racing in western Los Angeles County when she struck and killed two children in September 2020 appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week. Rebecca Grossman, 58, will be tried for murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and hit-and-run driving resulting in...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

884K+
Followers
431K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy