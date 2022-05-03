Delek US Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

