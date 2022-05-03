Meritor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Meritor Inc. (MTOR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $62 million.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The supplier of parts for commercial vehicles and heavy equipment posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

