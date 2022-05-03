Agco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $151.8 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $11.70 to $11.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.5 billion to $12.7 billion.

Agco shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

