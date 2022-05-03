Daseke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) _ Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $13 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $421 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSKE