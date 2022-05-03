IStar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Tuesday reported profit of $616.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $8.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.79 per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $32 million in the period.

