CMS Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) _ CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $353 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.89 per share.

