ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Change at the top for Biogen after Alzheimer’s drug flops

By MATTHEW PERRONE, TOM MURPHY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AL47p_0fRRczUl00
The Biogen Inc., headquarters, March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is looking for a new CEO, less than a year after its launch of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm largely fizzled. The company said Tuesday, May 3, 2022 that current CEO Michel Vounatsos will continue to lead the company until his successor is appointed. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

Biogen will replace its CEO and largely abandon marketing of its controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm less than a year after the medication’s launch triggered a backlash from experts, doctors and insurers.

CEO Michel Vounatsos will continue to lead the Biogen until a successor is found, the company announced Tuesday. Vounatsos joined the company in 2016 and was the chief architect of Biogen’s strategy built around Aduhelm.

For now, Biogen said it is “substantially eliminating” spending on Aduhelm as part of a $1 billion dollar cost-saving plan designed to refocus the company’s flagging biotech business.

The announcement represents a stark acknowledgement that the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company has failed to find a market for a drug that was expected to drive its business for years to come.

Aduhelm was the first new Alzheimer’s drug introduction in nearly two decades. Initially priced at $56,000 a year, analysts predicted it would quickly become a blockbuster drug that would generate billions for Biogen.

But doctors have been hesitant to prescribe it, given weak evidence that the drug slows the progression of Alzheimer’s. Insurers have blocked or restricted coverage over the drug’s high price tag and uncertain benefit. Even the company’s decision to slash the drug’s price in half— to $28,000 a year — did little to improve uptake.

The biggest setback came last month when the federal government’s Medicare health plan imposed strict limits on who can get the drug, wiping out most of its potential U.S. market. The vast majority of U.S. Alzheimer’s patients are old enough to qualify for Medicare, which covers more than 60 million people, including those 65 and older.

The infused drug brought in just $2.8 million in sales in the first quarter, which ended March 31.

Biogen said Tuesday that it booked about $275 million in charges from Aduhelm inventory write-offs in the quarter, and it would essentially shutdown its sales and marketing infrastructure supporting the drug.

Aduhelm expenses dragged down the company’s quarterly results and Biogen fell short of Wall Street projections, reporting adjusted net income of $535 million, or $3.62 per share. Analysts forecast earnings of $4.34 per share, according to FactSet.

Biogen executives said the restrictive Medicare decision essentially denied Aduhelm to most eligible U.S. patients. Last month the company announced it was pulling its marketing application for the drug in Europe.

Biogen will continue running a federally-mandated confirmatory trial designed to establish if the drug truly slows Alzheimer’s.

The drugmaker’s quarterly revenue fell 6% to $2.5 billion, pressured by lower sales of multiple sclerosis drugs in the U.S. due to cheaper, generic competition. The company also reported lower sales of its specialty drug Spinraza, which is used to treat a rare spinal disorder in children.

For the year, Biogen reaffirmed earnings guidance of between $14.25 and $16.00 per share.

Biogen executives said they will continue pursuing new Alzheimer’s treatments including a drug similar to Aduhelm. Researchers are awaiting last-stage testing results for the drug in the fall. But the company also highlighted other drugs in its pipeline, including potential treatments for depression and schizophrenia.

Vounatsos departure was expected “given the many setbacks the company has faced,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams wrote Tuesday. The move and reorganization “will be well received over the long term, and give the company a fresh start in refocusing R&D priorities.”

Shares of Biogen Inc. rose less than 1%.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Biogen Inc#Alzheimer#Medicare
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart, CVS and others blocking ADHD drug prescriptions from online startups

Pharmacies across the country are blocking or delaying prescriptions from clinicians working for telehealth startups to treat ADHD, The Wall Street Journal reported April 27. Telehealth startups such as Cerebral and Done Health charge patients monthly fees to manage their prescriptions. They also have a strong advertisement presence on TikTok, Instagram and Google to attract new patients. Cerebral and Done Health serve tens of thousands of patients between them, according to the report.
HEALTH
Psych Central

Best Antidepressants to Take with Abilify

Antidepressants alone may not be enough for adults with major depressive disorder. Aripiprazole (Abilify) can be taken alongside antidepressants to treat symptoms of depression. Antidepressants are some of the most prescribed drugs for treating anxiety and depression combined. During 2015 to 2018, an estimated. 13.2%. of U.S. adults used antidepressant...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Smithonian

Why Psychedelic Drugs May Become a Key Treatment for PTSD and Depression

While it has been referenced throughout history, notably in World War I, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as we know it today was first described as a distinct diagnosis after World War II among individuals who had survived Nazi concentration camps. The patients came home experiencing anxiety, depression and nightmares. They were frequently startled. In a paper synthesizing some of these early observations in 1963, psychiatrist Paul Chodoff wrote, “Perhaps the most nearly universal and most characteristic symptom was an obsessive rumination state in which the patient was more or less constantly preoccupied with recollections of, and ruminations about, his experiences during persecution, and about family who had died or been killed.” Psychiatrists tested a variety of treatments from drugs to exposure therapy for what Chodoff referred to as “concentration camp syndrome.”
MENTAL HEALTH
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: April’s jobs report, stock market skid

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation. WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Still, the job growth, along with steady wage gains, will help fuel consumer spending and likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise borrowing rates sharply to fight inflation. That would lead to increasingly heavy borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Higher loan rates could also weigh down corporate profits.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

884K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy