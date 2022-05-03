ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Social Username Of Trump's Former Social Media Director Hijacked

By Mary Papenfuss
 4 days ago

Donald Trump ’s former White House social media director suggested in a very snarky Truth Social post that his username on the struggling right-wing platform has been hijacked.

“To whomever is grifting and scamming using [my] username ... here on Truth Social enjoy your final moments of using my name/photo to scam and sell fake Trump 2024 Golden Cards,” Dan Scavino wrote on his profile on Monday.

“You should refund everyone whom you’ve sold them to. If you don’t, they should sue you,” Scavino added. “I’m coming after your web site next, with a cease and desist letter.”

Scavino could not be reached for further comment by HuffPost.

Hijacked usernames are about the last thing Donald Trump ’s problem-plagued social media site needs right now. The platform is barely off the ground months after its wobbly launch, and the prospect of scammers commandeering user information may further discourage people to sign on.

People noted on Twitter that they’ve also been targeted by sales pitches for Trump 2024 “Gold Cards .” Some critics wondered what the difference is between real and fake gold Trump cards.

Business Insider reported last month that Trump’s Save America PAC was rolling out four “official” Trump “gold cards.” They look like credit cards but aren’t. To purchase one, donors are asked to contribute  $45 to $2,500. The PAC began peddling four similar red cards in August.

If Trump’s ex-social media director can’t shut down the scam, people on Twitter speculated who could.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

