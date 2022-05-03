The post-draft, still-too-early 2022 NFL power rankings

Two-hundred-and-sixty-two brand new players found their way onto NFL rosters, at least temporarily, in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hundreds more have earned training camp invitations and modest, unguaranteed deals as undrafted free agents.

That infusion of talent will serve as the foundation for playoff runs across the league. There are few pieces of the league’s roster-building puzzle more valuable than a young star on a bargain rookie contract. These players can change the trajectory of a moribund franchise or be the vital reinforcements that keep the Ship of Theseus churning along.

They’ll join teams loaded with trusted incumbents and prized free agent acquisitions and work toward each franchise’s pared-down 53-man roster before the 2022 season begins. We don’t know what every team will look like in Week 1; there are still plenty of useful free agents yet to be signed. We do have a good idea of how the majority of the league’s starting lineups will shake out.

That means it’s time to make some snap judgments. Armed with the knowledge of how 2021 unfolded and how the 2022 offseason has played out so far, we can form a basic, probably-easily disproven ranking of all 32 NFL teams. Here’s how they look with the regular season a mere 18 weeks away.

32

Jacksonville Jaguars (2021 record: 3-14)

Titans Jags 1591

There’s a foundation of a good team buried deep underneath all the nonsense. Trevor Lawrence can be a franchise quarterback. The pass-rushing duo of Josh Allen and Travon Walker could be devastating. James Robinson and Travis Etienne is a great tailback platoon should they ever be healthy at the same time.

But these are the Jaguars. History suggests the safest place to put them in any preseason power ranking is right at the bottom.

31

Houston Texans (4-13)

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

The Texans are a strangely assembled collection of young unproven prospects and veteran depth pieces looking for an opportunity to shine. And their head coach is Lovie Smith. In this, the year of our lord, 2022.

That said, they should be fun. Davis Mills could be something more than a game manager for a losing team. This year’s draft haul raised the overall talent level considerably. And they beat the Titans and Chargers last season, which I don’t think we talk about enough.

30

Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons finally succumbed to a rebuild by trading away the most prolific quarterback in franchise history. What’s left behind is a cache of athletic young players, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder at quarterback, and the league’s 30th-ranked defense. This won’t be a very good team, but it can at least be a fun one.

29

Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

Still, Detroit’s quarterback remains Jared Goff, whose average throw traveled a league-worst 6.4 yards downfield last season. Things have gone horribly wrong when your 27-year-old QB throws shorter passes than late-stage, mannequin-armed Ben Roethlisberger.

28

Chicago Bears (6-11)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears didn’t have the salary cap space to add talent around Justin Fields. They mostly failed to address those needs before the final day of the 2022 Draft. As a result, Fields’ list of targets this fall will look something like this:

Darnell Mooney

Byron Pringle

Equanimeous St. Brown

Velus Jones

Dazz Newsome

Cole Kmet

James O’Shaughnessy

After Mooney, that list gets very concerning, very quickly. At least Chicago has lined up more than $117 million to spend in 2023, the year after Fields decides he hates it there!

27

Seattle Seahawks (7-10)

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The Seahawks caved to a rebuild by trading away Russell Wilson. Now it appears they’ll be reborn as members of Pete Carroll’s old-school, run-first congregation. They decided to roll with Drew Lock at quarterback rather than drafting a passer this spring. That’s not a great sign for their 2022 prospects but might put them in great shape to draft a franchise QB in 2023.

26

New York Giants (4-13)

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

We head into what’s likely the final year of the Daniel Jones experience knowing he’ll have some decent blocking (thanks to Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal), some underwhelming receivers, and a defense that might actually be good. Jones had 24 touchdown passes as a rookie — and that somehow included three games with at least four each! — and has 21 in the two seasons since. He also blessed the world with this.

New head coach Brian Daboll’s got his work cut out for him.

25

Carolina Panthers (5-12)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule hasn’t been the disaster his 10-23 record as a head coach suggests. He has been hamstrung by bad quarterback play, however. Going into 2022 with Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral behind center probably won’t help that much. Even so, Carolina has a stout defense will produce wins on days where the forward pass feels more like a novelty than the heart of an NFL offense.

24

New York Jets (4-13)

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Jets get the benefit of the doubt and rise above their typical station thanks to a draft loaded with young talent capable of starting immediately. They’ve got a respected head coach who can create attack plans to keep New York competitive in the AFC. They’ve got the league’s worst quarterback from 2021 surrounded with players who are supposed to make him better, but still might not:

If Wilson can aim for the middle of that chart, New York can be happy about its future. If not, at least it will be a familiar ending for Jets fans.

23

Washington Commanders (7-10)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The defense took a step backward and the quarterback play flatlined behind Taylor Heinicke. Washington’s solution to that problem was to acquire Carson Wentz, a player who looks good on paper but when pressed to beat the lowly Jaguars to secure a playoff berth, promptly folded in on himself like a dying star. Antonio Gibson may have to carry the ball 25 times per game just to keep Wentz comfortable.

The defense should recover, at least.

22

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Replacing late-stage Ben Roethlisberger with Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett might just be a lateral move overall, which is a very sad thing to say about Ben Roethlisberger. A rebuilt offensive line and wideout corps loaded with playmakers will make life easier for whomever is taking snaps. The Steelers’ defense remains stout overall, though it’s showing signs of age up front — a bad sign for the league’s 27th-ranked rushing defense and an even worse one for a team that has to face the Browns and Ravens’ run games twice per season.

21

Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

For the past decade, the Vikings’ identity has been wrapped up in mediocre quarterbacking, grim salary cap balances, and a team good enough to beat anyone in a given week but never great enough to be a legitimate Super Bowl threat. 2022 promises more of the same, even with a new head coach. A solid offseason suggests a statistically average defense (16th in overall DVOA) will be better, at least.

20

New Orleans Saints (8-9)

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

New Orleans refuses to rebuild, even without Sean Payton or Drew Brees on the payroll. The Tyrann Mathieu-Marcus Maye combination at safety is a wonderful way to devastate the lowest tier of NFC South quarterbacks and the Chris Olave/Trevor Penning double-dip at the draft brings much needed young talent to the offense.

A playoff berth rides on Jameis Winston’s shoulders; is he going to be the guy who had the most efficient season of his career in seven games before getting hurt last season? Or will he be Jameis Classic and throw the Saints out of contention?

19

Cleveland Browns (8-9)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

This ranking changes dramatically when Deshaun Watson is cleared to play after being credibly accused of 21 counts of sexual misconduct. Seeing as the Browns reduced his base salary in 2022 down to $1 million in order to protect him from league fines, it’s safe to say Cleveland isn’t expecting to see him much this fall.

Okay. Well. Speaking solely from a football standpoint, that defense is pretty good.

18

Arizona Cardinals (11-6)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals don’t get to crack the top half of the league until they can prove they’re capable of getting through a December without vomiting down their own chests. Kliff Kingsbury is 8-17 over the final eight games of the season and playoffs in his NFL career, which includes an impotent 34-11 Wild Card loss last January. Arizona invested heavily to keep Kyler Murray’s arsenal stocked with weapons; will that be enough to keep the team competitive after Thanksgiving?

17

New England Patriots (10-7)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The rest of the AFC got demonstrably better in 2022. The Patriots got DeVante Parker and Mack Wilson, then followed that with an entirely inscrutable, yet perfect Bill Belichick draft. Mac Jones will have to prove his late-season slump wasn’t a sign opposing defenses figured out how to stop him by blitzing less and jamming his passing lanes more.

16

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia added game-changing talent on both sides of the ball and found the WR1 they’d been unable to draft in recent years (with apologies to DeVonta Smith). If Jalen Hurts can make his passing as efficient and damaging as his runs, the Eagles have a stew going. If not, this will be another year where they beat bad opponents and lose to good ones (zero wins over playoff teams in 2021).

15

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Miami added loads of talent around Tua Tagovailoa, bringing players like Tyreek Hill, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Cedrick Wilson, Terron Armstead, and Connor Williams to south Florida. Now the Dolphins need to figure out whether Tagovailoa can make the leap and become the franchise savior new head coach Mike McDaniel hopes he can be. Even if he’s merely average, there’s enough talent on this roster to compete for a playoff spot.

14

Las Vegas Raiders (9-8)

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

Is this putting too much faith in Davante Adams? Derek Carr has turned chicken crap into chicken salad for most of his Raiders career. If he can’t shine brighter with Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow atop his receiving wish list (along with a questionable offensive line), it could spell the end of his time in black and silver.

Vegas’s pass defense remains a question mark. The secondary could get a much-needed break if Chandler Jones can play like an edge rusher who’s getting $17 million annually.

13

Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

This would have been a playoff team if not for Carson Wentz. Now Matt Ryan will handle the easy lift of a run-first offense and a passing game with some intriguing young pieces in the mix (Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, a hopefully-finally-healthy Parris Campbell). An already-good defense got even better this offseason, so even if Ryan struggles in the twilight of his career the Colts should be able to hang onto their postseason hopes.

12

Denver Broncos (7-10)

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Russell Wilson has arrived and the Broncos are content to surround him with talented sous chefs in his new kitchen. Denver’s roster is a balanced combination of star power and depth, even if a once-dominant defense hasn’t ranked in the top 10 in overall DVOA in any of the last three seasons.

Is this too high for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since Peyton Manning retired and who’ll play in the toughest division in the NFL? Probably! But we’ll get to see Wilson mesh with a talented young group of pass catchers in what should be an extremely fun offense, AND they get to bring back the Orange Crush uniforms this season, soooo…

11

Tennessee Titans (12-5)

Nas Titans Bills 001

Pros: The Titans were the top seed in the AFC last season even with a banged-up Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill suffering his worst season in Nashville.

Cons: AJ Brown is now an Eagle, Tannehill will have to rely on a wideout/tight end corps that’s mostly newcomers, and Henry’s yards per carry last season were a full yard lower than in 2020 when healthy.

Tennessee has never won fewer than nine games under Mike Vrabel and has 23 victories over its last two seasons. That’s enough to secure the benefit of the doubt. For the regular season and not the playoffs, specifically.

10

Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert has emerged as a top tier quarterback and his franchise has spent lavishly in hopes of a postseason return. LA’s offseason additions include JC Jackson, Khalil Mack, Austin Johnson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Zion Johnson, Gerald Everett, and Isaiah Spiller. The pump has been primed for a breakthrough. The Chargers just need Herbert to be the player they believe he is to get there.

9

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dak Prescott Cowboys feel like the southern extension of the Green Bay Packers; great regular seasons, lost without their MVP-candidate quarterback, and liable for stunning betrayals in the playoffs. Dallas will win the NFC East because it would be genuinely shocking if anyone else did. What comes next will probably be disappointment, because that’s what the last two decades of Cowboy football have conditioned us to believe.

8

Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Lamarcolts02 Sam

The Ravens’ tailback rotation probably won’t be devastated by injury again. The 2019 NFL MVP remains quarterback and is just 25 years old (though who he’ll be throwing to is a bit of a concern). Baltimore reloaded heavily at this year’s draft by snapping up every “best player available” that fell to it and beefed up a strong pass defense by adding Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton to the safety rotation. The stage is set for a Ravens revival so long as Lamar Jackson can put 2021’s backslide behind him.

7

San Francisco 49ers (10-7)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers operate under two core tenets:

a) We are going to throw an inexhaustible supply of high-level pass rushers at you until you die.

b) Please do not look at our quarterback.

In the past three seasons, this team has advanced to a Super Bowl and NFC title game with Jimmy Garoppolo behind center. Adding Charvarius Ward will help address the holes in the secondary. This is a team capable of losing to the Seahawks one (or both) weeks during the regular season and still popping up to haunt the Divisional Round. Doubt it at your own risk.

6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Tom Brady, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin. Those guys get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to playoff status in an underwhelming NFC. Add in a top six defense and weak NFC South and the Bucs are a solid pick to secure the conference’s postseason bye this winter.

5

Green Bay Packers (13-4)

Mjs Packers03 6 Jpg Packers03

Aaron Rodgers keeps winning MVPs but now has to prove himself with a receiving corps led by:

Allen Lazard

a rookie wideout from the FCS ranks (Christian Watson)

a soon-to-be 32-year-old who has 816 receiving yards in his last two seasons combined (Randall Cobb)

a 2021 third-round pick who had four catches as a rookie (Amari Rodgers).

Ranking them this highly puts a lot of weight on past expectations, but a big part of the equation hinges on (reigning MVP + weak NFC North + defense loaded with former first round picks). Rodgers’ average 17-game season historically ends with an average of 11.5 wins, so here we are.

4

Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Are the Chiefs still THE CHIEFS without Tyreek Hill? Kansas City loaded up on playmakers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore) capable of replicating pieces of Hill’s offense, just not the whole thing. Andy Reid will likely find a way to make it work. Adding Justin Reid, Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Leo Chenal, and Bryan Cook to the defense should help mitigate some of the playmaking concerns Hill’s departure leaves.

3

Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals’ last-second effort to win Super Bowl 56 was undone by the offensive line issues that plagued them all season. So they went out and got four new blockers this spring. Daxton Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt should address the team’s weaknesses in the secondary. Cincinnati had a good team and did the legwork to get better in 2022. Will that be enough to defend its AFC title?

2

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Syndication Democrat And Chronicle

The Bills return the majority of a roster that was (probably) an overtime coin flip away from the AFC title game. Josh Allen is a bonafide MVP candidate. He’ll return almost every core member of his offense along with newcomers like Jamison Crowder, OJ Howard, and James Cook. On the other side of the ball is a defense that ranked No. 1 in total DVOA, then added Von Miller and Kaiir Elam to an already stacked lineup. Buffalo is very, very good.

1

Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The king stays the king, even if the Rams’ foundation is built on aging players and one vital injury could stress LA’s precarious depth to a point of failure. Matthew Stafford did the damn thing and left the Lions in Detroit. Cooper Kupp emerged as a one-man offense. Cam Akers should be healthy for the full season and flanked by Darrell Henderson and Kyren Williams. The defense added Bobby Wagner. Most experts would suggest this is not bad. Not bad at all.