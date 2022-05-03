Draymond Green had the perfect 4-word response to Jae Crowder's kick to Luka Doncic's groin

It was a rough night for Luka Doncic for a few reasons, as his Dallas Mavericks fell to the Phoenix Suns 121-114.

Besides the loss? Doncic got nailed in the groin by a Jae Crowder kick while the Suns forward was taking a shot. Crowder ended up with Flagrant 1 on the play.

Everyone started making the same jokes about how Draymond Green got a Flagrant 2 for less … and that’s the exact joke Green made on Twitter not long after the incident he was apparently watching.

So here’s the painful play, followed by how Green reacted on Twitter, which is perfect and right on:

Yup.

