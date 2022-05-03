AL INMATE MANHUNT/ CNN GOES INSIDE JAIL

Related
New images released of Alabama inmate, corrections officer
The missing Alabama corrections officer and inmate accused of murder remain on the loose one week since his escape. The U.S. Marshals Service released a new batch of photos and artist renderings of the duo in hopes of finding them. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.May 6, 2022.
Why this bounty hunter is confident missing inmate and officer will be caught
Bounty hunter Zeke Unger talks to CNN's Fredricka Whitfield about Vicky White and Casey White, the missing Alabama inmate and corrections officer.
Young dad who was forced to rush his baby son to hospital because he couldn't get an ambulance is CHARGED with driving without a licence
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Years Prior To Johnny Depp Trial, Amber Heard Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Ex-Girlfriend Tasya Van Ree: Details
Prior to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial, the actress was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence against ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree.
Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'
Bodycam footage captured the snake slithering around the room as an officer attempted to capture it.
Moment border agents and Texas state cops pry open wooden crates to discover them packed with migrants
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Endangered Brown Bear Beaten to Death After Being Restrained With a Tractor
One man has been arrested after the bear was trapped under the wheel of a tractor and tied to an earth mover.
She Says Her Son Died After Smoking Insecticide While He Was Supposed To Be on Suicide Watch. Now She's Suing.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
Man charged in January 6 insurrection identified as son of famed American artist Gregory Gillespie
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
Kevin Samuels Police Report Reveals He Was With 32-Year-Old Nurse Before He Died
Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
The FBI found crucial evidence aboard a $325 million superyacht seized in Fiji, which incriminated its oligarch owner Suleiman Kerimov, a report says
Kerimov's yacht was seized Thursday by Fijian authorities at the United States' request, with the help of the FBI and the KleptoCapture taskforce.
Police who handcuffed Bianca Williams to face gross misconduct charge
Police conduct panel finds case to answer against officers who searched British sprinter in front of her baby
First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Sheriff Issues Warning As Scammers Leave Fake Cash on Car Windshields
The counterfeit bills will "look authentic, and may even feel authentic," warned Newton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. Previous incidents have been linked to auto thefts.
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Security Guard Shot By Ex-boyfriend After She Refused to Go Home With Him
A security guard was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend as she left her place of work at the McArthur Dairy plant in Miami because she refused to go home with him on Friday afternoon.
