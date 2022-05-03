ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

English Channel: More than 7,000 people have made deadly crossing this year, figures show

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbXug_0fRRXX0U00

More than 7,000 migrants have arrived in the UK by crossing the English Channel this year so far, according to the latest government figures.

A total of 7,240 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats since the start of 2022.

This is more than three times the number recorded for the same period in 2021 (2,390) and more than seven times the amount recorded at this point in 2020 (1,006).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oC1I_0fRRXX0U00

Choppy seas and bad weather conditions led to a pause in crossings over the past fortnight, with 11 days passing without any arrivals.

But they resumed this weekend as more than 500 people arrived in Kent over two days.

Some 293 people made the crossing to the UK in nine boats on Bank Holiday Monday after 254 people in seven boats arrived on Sunday.

In April, there were nine days of crossings bringing 2,143 people arrived in the UK as a result.

Despite the increasing numbers, the UK’s small boat arrivals are a fraction of the number of people arriving in Europe.

Data from the UN’s refugee agency shows at least 120,441 people arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean by land and sea in 2021.

According to The Times , Calais MP Pierre-Henri Dumont said the millions of pounds Britain has given to France to stop Channel crossings is a waste of money.

He is quoted in the newspaper as saying: “I strongly believe that we need to exit the relationship that we have right now with the UK, which is basically the UK is giving us money to do the job, because it makes both sides of the Channel angry.”

Last month home secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement with the Rwanda, which will see it receive asylum seekers deemed by the UK to have arrived “illegally” and therefore inadmissible under new immigration rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5bdv_0fRRXX0U00

Refugee charities claim the Rwanda policy has done little to deter people from making the journey to the UK, but former Border Force chief Tony Smith said is “too soon to tell” if the government’s plan would curb Channel crossings.

The former Border Force director general added: “The weather has always been a factor. But the Rwanda announcement and the passing of the new Bill into law yesterday won’t have escaped the migrants’ attention.

“Given a choice between staying in France and going to Rwanda, I expect many would choose the former.”

The highest daily total for 2022 was recorded on April 13 when 651 people made the crossing in 18 boats.

A record 1,185 people made the crossing to the UK on November 11, 2021 - the highest recorded so far since the start of 2020.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Europe#Rwanda#Uk#The English Channel#Bank Holiday#Un#Times#Calais
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

From bodies to ancient relics: The startling and grim discoveries unearthed by the climate crisis

Last week, boaters on Lake Mead stumbled upon the remains of a human body in a barrel.The body is believed to be a murder victim from the 1970s or ’80s, which the Las Vegas Police Department assessed based on the individual’s clothing.But the sudden re-emergence of a decades-old crime wasn’t the strangest part of the story – rather, it was that the barrel probably only surfaced because of the historically low water levels in the lake.Water levels in Lake Mead, which pools behind the Hoover Dam along the border of Nevada and Arizona, are now at just 31 per...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Fears of ‘horrific’ Brexit trade war escalation as Sinn Fein win fuels Northern Ireland tensions

UK business chiefs have warned Boris Johnson’s government about the “horrific” economic impact if the prime minister provokes a trade war with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.No 10 has prepared legislation aimed at scrapping protocol checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, as the DUP vows not to return to the Stormont executive until Mr Johnson takes action.The government is hoping the outcome of the election – which saw Irish nationalists’ Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party for the first time – will persuade Brussels the checks must be dropped to restore power-sharing arrangements....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Watch live as Macron leads WW2 victory day commemoration in France

French President, Emmanuel Macron, is set to take part in Paris’ annual V-E Day ceremony (8 May) to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War Two.Macron, who has just been sworn in for his second presidency term, will lay a wreath at the foot of the statue of General Charles de Gaulle, who was a key figure in the war.“It is also an opportunity to send a message in support of the fight for freedom and democracy,” France’s Ministry of Armed Forces says of its importance.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Measures to ensure Queen’s comfort taken for thanksgiving service

The Queen is expected to travel by car to the national service of thanksgiving celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and dispense with ceremonial elements like a coach to ensure her comfort.St Paul’s Cathedral will host the service on the second day of the extended Bank Holiday weekend marking the 70-year reign of the Queen, who will not arrive by the Great West Door, at the top of a flight of steps, but by another entrance.The changes mirror arrangements made for the monarch, who has mobility issues and sometimes walks with the aid of a stick, for events at Westminster Abbey where...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy