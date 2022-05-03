Northwest ISBDC honored for achievements

Stacey Poynter, left, SBA Indiana district director, presents an award certificate to Lorri Feldt, NW-ISBDC regional director. (Photo provide by the NW-ISBDC)

The work by the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center to assist entrepreneurs and launch new ventures has secured honors from the Small Business Administration.

NW-ISBDC, which annually presents the Entrepreneurial Excellence (E-Day) Awards , received the SBDC Excellence & Innovation Center Award. The award is given to small business development centers “for providing valuable guidance and assistance to entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and advancing program delivery and management using innovative programming and methods.”

“Our team is humbled to be honored with this award for our role in assisting small businesses here in our region,” said Lorri Feldt, NW-ISBDC regional director. “It was wonderful to be handed our award in-person amongst a gathering of entrepreneurs and community partners after years of virtual events.”

Feldt accepted the award from Stacey Poynter, SBA Indiana district director, during the recent Financial Literacy Roundtable in Gary.

The roundtable event marked Financial Literacy Month at the ArtHouse in Gary and showcased a panel of entrepreneurs at a range of stages who had varied financial pathways to business ownership.

The Northwest ISBDC offers no-cost assistance for entrepreneurs starting or expanding their businesses through one-on-one consulting, offering referrals, workshops, training opportunities and other business resources.

