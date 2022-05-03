ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 best Nintendo Switch games for every kind of player, from Mario Kart 8 to Breath of the Wild

The Nintendo Switch was an unlikely success story when it launched back in 2017. It had a very limited catalogue of games but slowly over time that list has become filled with completely unmissable titles.

With the follow-up releases of the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED models, there’s never been a better time to explore Nintendo’s rich body of work.

Known for it seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any Switch game), if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself then you’re in for a good time. Metroid, Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda are just a few of the properties that the company makes in house and they are still considered some of the best games ever made.

We’ll also be looking at some of the best third-party games for the handheld system including works from Bethesda, Square Enix and more.

So that you don’t miss out, we’ve rounded up our top picks for the Nintendo Switch.

How we tested

These games have been tried and tested based on how well they perform on Switch as opposed to other consoles. Some games listed here will be available on the likes of PS5 , Xbox and PC , but their inclusion here is based on how well they are put to use through Nintendo’s hardware, such as portability and updated controls.

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2022 are:

  • Best overall Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : £52.99, Game.co.uk
  • Best platformer Super Mario Odyssey : £44.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best Pokémon game Pokémon Legends: Arceus : £39.99 , Very.co.uk
  • Best sports game – Nintendo Switch Sports : £32.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best co-op game Kirby and the Forgotten Land : £39.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best side-scroller Metroid Dread : £36.90 , Amazon.co.uk
  • Best turn-based strategy Fire Emblem: Three Houses : £44.29, Base.com
  • Best indie Hades : £39.50 , Amazon.co.uk
  • Best racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : £39.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best multiplayer Super Smash Bros Ultimate : £47.99, Currys.co.uk
  • Best action RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt : £34.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best party game Mario Party Superstars : £39.99, Very.co.uk
  • Best game for exercise Ring Fit Adventure : £54.99, Johnlewis.com
  • Best family game Animal Crossing: New Horizons : £39.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best detective game The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : £20.45, Nintendo.co.uk
  • Best board game 51 Worldwide Games : £47.99 , Amazon.co.uk

‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMka6_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release date: 3 March 2017
  • Developer: Nintendo

‘Super Mario Odyssey'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26s7lX_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release date: 27 October 2017
  • Developer: Nintendo

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FU9Jq_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release Date: 28 January 2022
  • Developer: Game Freak

‘Nintendo Switch Sports'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTlwr_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release Date: 29 April 2022
  • Developer: Nintendo

‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427r1N_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release Date: 25 March 2021
  • Developer: Hal Laboratory

‘Metroid Dread'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6a2p_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release Date: 8 October 2021
  • Developer: Nintendo

‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIuUa_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release date: 26 July 2019
  • Developer: Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo

‘Hades'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWst5_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release date: 17 September 2020
  • Developer: Supergiant Games

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kk5rU_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release date: 28 April 2017
  • Developer: Nintendo

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PwpG_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release date: 7 December 2018
  • Developer: Nintendo

‘Witcher 3: Wild Hunt'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mluMy_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release date: 15 October 2019
  • Developer: CD Projekt RED

‘Mario Party Superstars'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbC4v_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release Date: 29 October 2021
  • Developer: NDcube

‘Ring Fit Adventure'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gMml_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release Date: 18 October 2019
  • Developer: Nintendo

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9lc5_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release date: 20 March 2020
  • Developer: Nintendo

‘The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKACP_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release Date: 27 July 2021
  • Developer: Capcom

51 Worldwide Games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RXKp_0fRRXQpP00
  • Release Date: 5 June 2020
  • Developer: Nintendo

The verdict: Nintendo Switch games

