Rosanna Arquette and Seth MacFarlane among celebrities condemning leaked Roe v Wade decision

Celebrities from across the worlds of film, TV, music and literature have reacted in outrage to the bombshell leak about the US Supreme Court ’s apparent decision to overturn Roe v Wade .

Late on Monday (2 May), an initial draft majority opinion was leaked, suggesting that the court will overturn the landmark 1973 decision, which legalised abortion nationwide.

The news has been strongly criticised by politicians, activists and members of the public on social media, with a number of high-profile arts figures also weighing in.

Star Trek star and author George Takei wrote: “ Those motherf*****s really did it. First they came for Black voters, then they targeted LGBTQ+ families. Now, women of America, they’re overruling Roe v Wade . We have to unite and strike back. Take to the streets. Overwhelm them at the ballot box. They have gone too damn far.

“Those justices lied in their confirmation hearings about Roe being settled law. That is grounds to impeach them, or at least to expand the court to counter the effect of their blatant and intentional deception.”

Actor Amber Tambyln wrote: “Tonight our highest court declared war on more than half of its citizens – women and birthing people everywhere.

“The overturning of Roe V Wade is a political act of violence against us and we will not accept it. We will fight and we will not stop. EVER.”

“People need to peacefully take to streets,” wrote actor Alyssa Milano, who asked followers to join the ERA coalition, an organisation fighting for the ratification of an equal rights amendment.

“We must enshrine protections for women in the constitution, she wrote. Go to http://eracoalition.org to join us in our mission to get the archivist to print the already ratified Equal Rights Amendment. We can’t wait.”

Family Guy ’s Seth MacFarlane wrote: “As the staggeringly partisan, right wing-dominated SCOTUS nudges America closer to Handmaids Tale status, the importance of voting in EVERY election becomes even more obvious. One would hope today’s news erases any further delusions that ‘both parties are pretty much the same.’”

“Two unelected people have decided that millions of American women will no longer have a right to make decisions regarding their reproductive health,” wrote filmmaker Rob Reiner.

“As we take another big step towards Fascism, never forget: ELECTIONS MATTER!”

Mia Farrow told followers: “Forced birth? Not really. I lived through the abortion ban for years. The fact is that there wont be fewer abortions Women will continue to get the abortion they need. Except those abortions wont be safe. Many, many women and girls will be mutilated or die.”

“Get your Boots off our wombs,” wrote Rosanna Arquette, while Josh Gad wrote: “Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority.

“I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must.”