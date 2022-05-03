ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Handmaid’s Tale: Social media users compare leaked Roe v Wade decision to Margaret Atwood novel

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zv9vb_0fRRXMXj00

Social media users are comparing leaked documents claiming that Roe v Wade will be overturned in the US to Margaret Atwood ’s The Handmaid’s Tale .

On Monday (2 May) night, a draft of a US Supreme Court opinion leaked, showing a majority of five justices have decided to allow states to outlaw abortion by overruling the landmark cases of Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey .

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it reads. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives”.

As the news broke, Atwood’s book began trending on Twitter as social media users pointed out similarities between the dystopian republic of Gilead, where women are forced to bear children, and the modern day.

Activist Amy Siskind tweeted: “Leaked draft Supreme Court decision would overturn Roe . Gawd help us [if] this is true. Handmaid’s Tale in 2022!”

Actor Seth MacFarlane wrote: “As the staggeringly partisan, right wing-dominated SCOTUS nudges America closer to Handmaid’s Tale status, the importance of voting in EVERY election becomes even more obvious. One would hope today’s news erases any further delusions that “both parties are pretty much the same.”

“Tonight, Hulu is reclassifyin’ The Handmaid’s Tale as a documentary,” another tweet read.

One Twitter user wrote: “A woman’s right to choose what she does with her own body isn’t up to misogynistic Republicans. Codify Roe v Wade , say f*** no to Handmaid’s Tale .”

Another tweeted: “Dear SCOTUS: The Handmaid’s Tale is a work of fiction not an instruction manual. -Sincerely, women everywhere,” adding the hashtag: “#MyBodyMyChoice.”

The symbol of the Handmaid seen in Atwood’s book and the corresponding TV series has become a symbol in pro-choice protests across the world.

While fans of Atwood’s book have previously claimed that she predicted the future when writing The Handmaid’s Tale in 1984, the author has said that the components of the world of Gilead had already existed in Western society at the time.

“I made a rule for myself: I would not include anything that human beings had not already done in some other place or time, or for which the technology did not already exist,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXc7e_0fRRXMXj00

“I did not wish to be accused of dark, twisted inventions, or of misrepresenting the human potential for deplorable behaviour.”

Atwood continued: “The group-activated hangings, the tearing apart of human beings, the clothing specific to castes and classes, the forced childbearing and the appropriation of the result… all had precedents, and many of these were to be found, not in other cultures and religions, but within Western society, and within the ‘Christian’ tradition itself.”

A number of celebrities, including George Takei and Alyssa Milano have spoken out against the reported decision .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
George Takei
Person
Amy Siskind
Person
Alyssa Milano
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera calls Fox News colleague Greg Gutfeld ‘an insulting punk’ in argument over abortion

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera has once again broken ranks with his fellow pundits and called out colleague Greg Gutfeld for his comments on abortion. The exchange occurred two days after Politico's bombshell report that a leaked Supreme Court draft decision indicated its intention to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling protecting abortion rights at the federal level in the US. The incident started when Gutfeld began attacking pro-choice advocates, saying women who support abortion are "more concerned about what they will lose than what they will gain," claiming that they would realise their lives were "nothing" without...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Biden voted to overturn Roe v Wade in 1982 saying women don’t have ‘sole right’ to say what happens to bodies

In the nascent days of his political career, Joe Biden had disapproved of the Roe v Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court and said women did not have “the sole right to say what should happen” to their bodies.Mr Biden, who had become a senator in 1973, had made the remarks a year later.“I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far,” he had told the Washingtonian magazine in 1974.“I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body,” Mr Biden had said as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Gilead#Scotus
The Independent

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand calls on men to imagine they have no authority over their bodies in defense of abortion rights

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on men in the United States to imagine that how they would feel if they had no bodily autonomy, during an impassioned defence of abortion rights.“I would like to speak to America’s men for one minute,” Ms Gillibrand said on Thursday in Washington DC. “Imagine you do not have authority over your own body for 10 months... I don’t think a man in America could actually imagine not having control of his body, his bodily functions, what happens to him, and what life would be like for 10 months.”Ms Gillibrand’s remarks came just...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Benedict Cumberbatch takes on Roe v Wade and Depp v Heard in SNL sketch

Benedict Cumberbatch kicked off his second stint as host of Saturday Night Live by starring in a sketch taking aim at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade. Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard was also referenced.The sketch, set in 13th century England, also starred SNL cast members Andrew Dismukes, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong.“While I was cleaning the hole on the side of the castle where we poop and then it falls through the sky into a hole of human feces, I started to think...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Why do people blindly support Johnny Depp? I’ll tell you why

“If she was scared to death, why didn’t she leave?” asked everyone’s favourite Hollywood heartthrob-turned-bad-boy Johnny Depp in court.He was talking, of course, about his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he is suing for libel in the US over an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. During her testimony, the actress has accused Depp of physical and sexual abuse.If Depp’s phrase feels familiar, that’s because it is: survivors, families of victims and domestic abuse campaigners have worked tirelessly to stop society using such victim-blaming tropes. Instead of asking a woman why she didn’t escape abuse, ask the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy