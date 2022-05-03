ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Justin Gaethje vows to ‘put a hole’ in Charles Oliveira’s face at UFC 274

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZT5X_0fRRXJtY00

Justin Gaethje has predicted that he will “punch a hole” in Charles Oliveira ’s face in the main event of UFC 274 this weekend.

Gaethje challenges lightweight champion Oliveira on Saturday night, in what will be the American’s second shot at the gold.

Gaethje previously held the interim title but failed to unify the belts against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020, with the Russian submitting the American – moments before retiring from mixed martial arts.

Gaethje is confident in his chances this weekend, however, and has said that he will look to bring out the old Oliveira – a fighter who Gaethje believes used to “quit” when things got tough.

“I wasn’t being overly critical,” Gaethje told ESPN . “I was saying that in the times that he’s lost, he didn’t even get knocked out, he quit sometimes.

“The choice to quit is something one makes. And once you make it, you can make it again, because you know that it’s there. I don’t believe I’ve ever made that choice. Some people haven’t and I believe some people have... I believe that he has, and that’s all I was saying.

“I believe, deep down, he knows his way out – and that’s to quit whenever he gets hit too many times too hard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idKSd_0fRRXJtY00

Oliveira is on a 10-fight win streak and holds the records for the most finishes and submission wins in UFC history.

The Brazilian won the vacant lightweight title last May following Khabib’s retirement, knocking out Michael Chandler to claim the gold, before submitting Dustin Poirier in December to retain it.

“All those assessments were of a younger man [Oliveira],” Gaethje said, elaborating on his prior comments. “He’s [32] years old, he’s a man now with confidence.

“A man with confidence is a dangerous man and he’s not the same man that I was referencing. But again: Deep down, once it happened once, it will happen again. And I’m the perfect guy to show it to him, and I will show it to him 7 May.

“I’ve got to stay out of grappling positions obviously, but I’m going to put a hole right in his face and it’s going to be glorious,” said Gaethje, who has wrestling pedrigree but favours striking match-ups where he can utilise his power.

Oliveira, meanwhile, is predominantly known for his submission threat, though he has sharpened his striking skills significantly in recent years.

UFC 274 will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona – Gaethje’s home state.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UFC 274 time: When does Oliveira vs Gaethje start in the UK and US tonight?

UFC 274 was turned on its head on Friday, when Charles Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight belt for missing weight ahead of his planned title defence against Justin Gaethje.Oliveira had been scheduled to defend the title against former interim champion Gaethje in Saturday’s main event, but the Brazilian came in half-a-pound over the 155lbs limit. As a result, the UFC stripped Oliveira of the belt, which he is also ineligible to win back this weekend – though Gaethje can claim the gold.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 274 – Oliveira vs Gaethje updatesIn the co-main event, Carla Esparza seeks her second victory...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 274 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje online and on TV tonight

UFC 274 was turned on its head on Friday, when Charles Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight belt for missing weight ahead of his planned title defence against Justin Gaethje.Oliveira had been scheduled to defend the title against former interim champion Gaethje in Saturday’s main event, but the Brazilian came in half-a-pound over the 155lbs limit. As a result, the UFC stripped Oliveira of the belt, which he is also ineligible to win back this weekend – though Gaethje can claim the gold.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 274 – Oliveira vs Gaethje updatesIn the co-main event, Rose Namajunas continues her second stint...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
The Independent

On This Day in 2016: Amir Khan suffers a brutal defeat to champion Saul Alvarez

On this day in 2016, Amir Khan’s bid to unseat defending champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas was ended in brutal fashion.The 29-year-old Briton’s attempt to get the better of the WBC middleweight belt-holder was nothing if not ambitious.Fighting two divisions above his natural 147lbs welterweight status for the first time, few gave Khan any real chance of getting the better of the powerful Mexican, who had surrendered his undefeated record to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, ahead of the contest at the T-Mobile Arena.No matter how big n tough the challenge, go out there n give it everything, aim...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Dmitry Bivol stuns Canelo Alvarez on points to retain WBA light-heavyweight title

Dmitry Bivol produced a near-faultless performance to end Canelo Alvarez’s reign of dominance and retain his WBA light-heavyweight title in the early hours of Sunday morning in Las Vegas.Bivol used his superior size and precise technique to brilliant effect, subduing and frustrating Canelo for much of the fight, with the Mexican’s single punches unable to stem the sheer volume of shots being returned in his direction. All three judges scored the bout 115-113 in the Kyrgyz-born Russian’s favour, with Canelo’s plans to face Gennady Golovkin in September wrecked after just the second defeat of his professional career.“You need to give...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Canelo vs Bivol LIVE result: Alvarez suffers first defeat in almost nine years in WBA light-heavyweight title fight

Canelo Alvarez has been defeated in a unanimous points decision which allowed Dmitry Bivol to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintain his unbeaten record.Alvarez moved up a divison to the heaviest weight of his career to endure 12 rounds in Las Vegas with the Russian, who joined Floyd Mayweather as the only people to beat the 31-year-old.Bivol, also 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez’s night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said “of course” he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: “This doesn’t end like this.” Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Unbeaten Bivol posts upset of Canelo with unanimous decision

It didn’t matter that Dmitry Bivol entered Saturday night’s title defense with the WBA light heavyweight belt.He walked to the ring first, amidst boos, and allowed challenger Saul “Canelo” Alvarez a grand entrance filled with a Mariachi band, fireworks, and boxing’s pound-for-pound great on a raised platform.Bivol just wanted to fight. And fight he did.Using height and reach to his advantage, Bivol continually battered Alvarez throughout the fight to retain his title by unanimous decision at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.“Doesn’t matter which one, first or second, doesn’t matter to me — I just wanted this fight,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy