Lewis Hamilton’s early problems ‘no fault of his own’, Mark Webber claims

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
 4 days ago

Mark Webber believes that Lewis Hamilton ’s slow start to the season is “no fault of his own” as Mercedes F1 battle significant performance problems.

Hamilton has only a single podium finish from the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season, failing to score a point at Imola and dropping to seventh in the early Drivers’ Championship standings.

The seven-time world champion wrote off any thoughts of a title challenge after a disappointing Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Toto Wolff , Mercedes team principal, apologising to Hamilton for an “undrivable” car.

However Hamilton has also been criticised for his performances, particularly given the form of George Russell, who joined the team ahead of the 2022 season to partner Hamilton and has finished in the top five at every race so far.

According to Webber, a regular rival of Hamilton during his 12-year career, the suggestion that Hamilton is underperforming is “pretty harsh”.

“I think people are being pretty harsh, pretty fast on Lewis,” Webber said, according to the Daily Mail.

“In Bahrain he drove brilliantly to third place. In Saudi there was a safety car involved there with a pit stop. Same in Melbourne.

“So I think there have been quite a few points he’s missed through no fault of his own.

“It’s only Imola where he had a tricky qualifying and race. Of course, everyone’s forgetting how the other points were lost through no fault of his own.”

Mercedes have won every Constructors’ Championship since 2014 but trail Ferrari and Red Bull by a significant margin after the first four weekends of a 23-race season.

Webber thinks that Mercedes remain dangerous, and believes Hamilton is never more of a threat than when he has his “back against the wall”.

The Australian explained: “George [Russell] is driving brilliantly - very, very good for him - and it’s good to have the youngsters threatening the established drivers. That’s what it should be about - Lewis would never shy away from that.

“Never, ever underestimate an organisation like those guys. It’s going to be fascinating to see how the next few weeks go.

“Lewis is at his most dangerous with his back against the wall. He’s never short of motivation - that’s why he’s probably the greatest of all time.”

The Independent

Michelle Obama leads starry weekend in Miami for inaugural F1 as Lewis Hamilton compares track to ‘B&Q car park’

Michelle Obama led a star-studded crowd at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Saturday, as Hollywood A-listers mingled with sporting royalty at the Miami International Autodrome to watch the qualifying action.The former first lady, 58, enjoyed a warm embrace with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton before watching the action from his Mercedes team pit.“Fabulous to see the Former First Lady Michelle Obama here,” the official Formula 1 Twitter account posted.Star Wars creator and longtime Formula 1 fan George Lucas was also in attendance, watching on from the Mercedes garage.And actor Michael Douglas, 77, presented Ferrari ace Charles LeClerc with a commemorative...
The Independent

