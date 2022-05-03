ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former pub landlord accused of funding Isis with Covid bounce back loans

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
 4 days ago

An ex-pub landlord has appeared in court accused of sending thousands of pounds in coronavirus bounce back loans to fund Daesh in Syria .

Tarek Namouz, 42, of no fixed address, faces eight charges of entering into a terror funding arrangement on dates between November 2020 and May 2021.

He is also accused of two counts of possessing terrorist information relating to videos.

On Monday, the former pub landlord from London appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth jail.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said that, in summary, it is alleged the defendant sent “the proceeds of coronavirus bounce back funding loans to Isis ”.

Mr Justice Sweeney said it was a “serious case” which would be heard by Judge Peter Lodder, the Recorder of Richmond sitting at Kingston Crown Court.

A plea and case management hearing was set for 22 July, with a provisional two-week trial from 21 November.

The defendant, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was remanded into custody.

