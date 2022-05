The Charlotte Hornets could head into the upcoming offseason with the possibility of facing quite a notable dilemma regarding the future of Gordon Hayward with the team. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto notes that Hayward will be a talent to watch in the coming months with the trade market. He adds that several executives in the NBA today see Hayward as a “neutral asset,” whereas while the veteran forward is generally viewed as a “good player,” there are red flags concerning his injury history as of late.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO