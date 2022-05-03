Consol Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.08 per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $358.5 million in the period.

Consol Energy shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased fivefold in the last 12 months.

