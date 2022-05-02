ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Wallpaper not looking right?

By gray2018
Android Central
 4 days ago

What resolution is the wallpaper you're using? Perhaps the...

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

More Sonos Ray details emerge following leaked product listing

Sonos' supposed $250 soundbar has appeared on a Columbian online retailer. The product listing seems to confirm the Sonos Ray as the name of the next soundbar. According to the listing, Sonos will keep the cost down by omitting a few features. Back in April, an upcoming Sonos soundbar was...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Stow Your Hard Drives and Accessories on this Apple iMac Storage Shelf

Apple's iMac all-in-one desktop is a marvel of minimalist design. But it's so minimalist, sometimes you might want a few extras. For example, I see people store tons of stuff on the iMac's curved foot all the time, from hard drives to USB hubs to notepads. Accessory maker Twelve South...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

These Star Wars cases from CASETiFY will give your phone a galactic makeover

It's May 4th, which means you'll find plenty of Star Wars-themed merchandise and promotions everywhere you go. It is officially Star Wars Day, after all. And while I've seen and used plenty of Star Wars-related stuff, few are as high-quality as the limited edition Star Wars cases from CASETiFY. For...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Too Short
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 falls back to $200 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You have another chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallpaper#Windows#Galaxy
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 display panels leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets as the display panels for the devices have leaked. There will be four new iPhones this year and only the Pro models will lose the notch on the front, the standard models will keep the notch.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CBS News

The best laptop deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. New laptop models are starting to roll out, and you know what that means: You don't have to wait for...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with S-Pen is $120 cheaper today

If you’re on the hunt for tablet deals but you prefer alternatives to Apple’s iPad deals, you might want to give Samsung Galaxy Tab deals a chance. While the brand offers budget devices, it also has top-of-the-line tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Its 128GB version with 6GB of RAM is actually on sale from Best Buy with a $120 discount that lowers its price to a more affordable $480 from its original price of $600, so it’s one of the tablets that you should heavily consider.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Android Central

What hearing aid devices work with Amazon Fire TV Cube?

Best answer: The Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) is compatible with ASHA-certified Starkey hearing aids via the company's Thrive Hearing Control app. Watching television is a common experience that many take for granted far too often. It's less than ideal whether it is straining to hear it or reading subtitles while watching. Because for those who are hard of hearing, something as routine as watching a TV show or movie requires slightly more effort. Amazon is trying to make viewing and hearing streaming shows a bit more enjoyable for those with hearing aids.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

May update (VZW locked) May have fixed lag issues

I've had terrible lag with the phone (Snapdragon) I guess similar to what many were experiencing with Exynos since day 1: keyboard pops up but doesn't accept any input for a good second, camera shutter lag as well as transitioning from portrait to landscape, and various other situations where taps don't register such as quickly switching between apps.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy