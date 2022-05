I recently received an Ellipsis 8 (model: QTAQZ3) tablet from my brother, who purchased it new. It's old (2016), so is running Lollipop 5.1.1. I do not run a SIM card in it, but it is a Verizon tablet (not sure the actual manufacturer). My goal was just to try out a tablet to see if I really would use it enough to purchase something better; however, I've opened a can of worms with this!

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO