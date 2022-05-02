ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May Update on the 1st.

By D.P.G.
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning unlocked with no sim card cause it's in my s22U & I received the update...

forums.androidcentral.com

9to5Mac

Report: T-Mobile has fastest and most consistent cellular, Verizon offers fastest broadband in the US

Ookla is out with its latest report for mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds in the US. Continuing a trend, T-Mobile won for best mobile performance across the board with speeds roughly 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon along with having the highest consistency and availability. Meanwhile, for fixed broadband, Verizon edged out XFINITY for the fastest service.
Android Central

Why wont yoube play on my samsung tab3

That's quite an old tablet, it's very likely that the YouTube app no longer supported the version of Android running on it. Over time new features come to Android and developers update their apps, because these features aren't in older versions of Android eventually the app becomes incompatible with old devices.
Android Central

Package disabler

I have just downloaded the package disabler. There are bloatware apps I will know and understand are ok to remove/disable. There's are others in not too sure of... Like. So main question, how do I know? What do the label colors mean?. Nevermind I got it. No I lied. Need...
TechRadar

Get the new iPhone SE 2022 for free at Verizon today with no trade in needed

For the first time ever, customers at Verizon can now score the latest Apple iPhone SE 2022 for free at Verizon this week with a new line on an unlimited data plan. Not only is this the first big Verizon deal on this device, but no trade-ins are needed to be eligible for a free device here - simply a new line on a 5G data plan.
#T Mobile
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Digital Trends

I tested AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile’s 5G with 70,000 people

Last week, when the fine folks at AT&T invited me to come down to New Orleans and check out one of their disaster recovery sites, they also included a little perk: The chance to attend the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Championship game. Personally, I’m not a basketball fan, and even less so a college sports fan, but I did see an opportunity. 5G carries a lot of promises, which include increased speed and lower latency. That’s great, but the third pillar of 5G greatness — bandwidth — has never manifested itself for me.
Technology
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
BGR.com

5 new iPhone features rumored to arrive in iOS 16

With May right around the corner, we’re inching closer to Apple’s annual WWDC event. Scheduled to kick off on June 6, WWDC is where Apple traditionally shows off all the software enhancements it’s been working on over the past year. So while we’ll undoubtedly see Apple introduce new iterations of watchOS, macOS, and iPadOS, there’s no denying that iOS 16 will be the main event.
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 falls back to $200 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You have another chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for...
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 display panels leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets as the display panels for the devices have leaked. There will be four new iPhones this year and only the Pro models will lose the notch on the front, the standard models will keep the notch.
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
Android Central

What hearing aid devices work with Amazon Fire TV Cube?

Best answer: The Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) is compatible with ASHA-certified Starkey hearing aids via the company's Thrive Hearing Control app. Watching television is a common experience that many take for granted far too often. It's less than ideal whether it is straining to hear it or reading subtitles while watching. Because for those who are hard of hearing, something as routine as watching a TV show or movie requires slightly more effort. Amazon is trying to make viewing and hearing streaming shows a bit more enjoyable for those with hearing aids.
Android Central

Dish's 5G network is one step closer as Samsung agrees to provide equipment

Dish Network Corporation has entered an agreement with Samsung Electronics to provide the carrier with network technology for its SMART 5G network. Samsung is providing 5G and RAN solutions, vRAN software, and radios for Dish's network. Samsung will also make compatible 5G devices for Dish retail customers. Samsung Electronics and...
Android Central

Note 10 plus security patch

I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here, As a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply.
Android Central

How to fix issue where phone only charges through PC after Android 12 upgrade?

Recently upgraded my OnePlus 8 Pro to android 12, however ever since the upgrade my the phone is only able to charge when plugged into my PC. When plugged into my wall adaptor, the device appears as though it is charging, although the charge percentage never goes up, it also does not go down, so some power must be reaching the phone.
Android Central

External Hard Drive for photos

Have s22 ultra 256gb, have over 4,000 photos and videos stored on phone. I'm looking for a device to use as a better storage option other than phone. I see online that Samsung SSD, WD and Seagate are the major ones. Which device is the best and safest to use?, SAMS Club has thr Seagate 5 tb SSD for around 120.00 is this a good option?
