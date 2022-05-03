ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to complete the Seluvis quest in Elden Ring

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I completely missed Seluvis's quest in Elden Ring on my first playthrough. So if you don't want to miss it, too, or you've jumped into NG+ to mop up any quests you missed the first time around, this guide will put you on the right path. Unless you made...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring Iron Fist Alexander questline walkthrough

Complete the Elden Ring Alexander questline to get yourself two Talismans and help this iron-fisted pot out. You’ll hop all over the Lands Between to help this rotund mega-jar on his journey to becoming a noble warrior, starting with freeing him in Limgrave with a good smack. You’ll then go to Caelid, Liurnia, and beyond if you continue helping Alexander on his Elden Ring quest, and he can even offer his services as a summon for certain boss fights. If you’re ready to help Iron Fist Alexander on his quest in Elden Ring, we’ve got all the steps right here.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's Warthog just put on 170 pounds

Halo Infinite's Warthog is a lightweight. That might sound like a diss, but I say it with love—of all seven iterations of Halo's iconic four-wheeled gun truck, I actually like Infinite's best. It's fast, looks cool as heck, turns corners on a dime, and doesn't flip over every time I bound over a medium-sized rock. But I have to admit that it doesn't really feel like a classic Warthog. Infinite's hog is so quick and light that it glides across dirt. It feels more like a zippy supercar than Bungie's original big-boned humvee, and 343 is trying to do something about that in Halo Infinite's Season 2 update.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Streamer xQc admits to $2 million in gambling losses last month, gets told off by his dad on stream

Streamer Félix Lengyel, better-known by his online alias xQc, has admitted that he spaffed about two million dollars up the wall on gambling last month. xQc's career began in professional Overwatch, before he switched to full-time content streaming, and he has been for several years the most-watched personality on Twitch. According to last year's leak of Twitch internal data, he is the highest-paid star on the service: raking in an estimated $8 million since 2019.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
PC Gamer

Windows 11 preview update will break Microsoft Store apps

Windows 11 users may want to hold off on one of the more recent preview updates which is causing problems for .NET Framework 3.5 applications. Thankfully there are some workarounds for the issue, but for now your best bet is to probably avoid the KB5012643 preview for now. Microsoft acknowledged...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

The best M1916 loadouts for Warzone

Looking for the best Warzone M1916 loadouts? The M1916 has arrived on the islands of Caldera and Rebirth, and if you manage to tame its impressive power with an experienced, accurate hand, the rewards will follow. Warzone Season 3 nerfed some of our favourite sniper rifles like the Swiss K31...
PC Gamer

This MSI gaming laptop with RTX 3050 is only $750 right now

MSI make some of the most aesthetically pleasing gaming laptops around, often known for pulling of cool aesthetics as well as good specs. The MSI GS66 Stealth, for example was literally awarded the 'most stylish', in our list of best gaming laptops you can currently buy. It may not be the GS66 Stealth but the MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop is on sale right now saving you $350.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quests#Fast Travel#Puppets#Video Game#Ng#Npc#The Church Of Vows#The Amber Draught#Ranni Starting
PC Gamer

Here's a full hour of Arkane's canceled Half-Life game

Two years ago, game documentary channel Noclip produced a fascinating look at Ravenholm, a canceled Half-Life spin-off that was in development at Arkane before the studio made Dishonored. That documentary included some footage of the canceled game along with interviews with multiple developers at Arkane. Today Noclip has published a much longer look at Ravenholm: the full hour of footage it captured in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2: How to get the best The Title SMG rolls

Destiny 2's Guardian Games has returned for another year and aside from cheering for a long-overdue win for the Warlocks, there's a sweet SMG you can farm during the event. The Title, a void SMH, has two unique origin traits that drop with all rolls: Hakke Breach Armaments, which damages vehicles, barricades, turrets and Stasis Crystals, and Classy Contender, where final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy. Given how strong class abilities are with the current Void 3.0 kit, you're definitely going to want to snag a few of these. Before trying to farm The Title, you'll need to complete a task for Eva to get your hands on it, so let's get started.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Naga are coming to Hearthstone Battlegrounds on May 10

The first-ever Hearthstone Battlegrounds season, Rise of the Naga, will get underway on May 10 with a reset of player ratings, a new hero, and an all-new minion type: The naga, a magic-focused race that will grant spells or become more powerful when spells are played around them (and also, not coincidentally, are the focus of the current Voyage to the Sunken CIty expansion).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
PC Gamer

NetEase launches its first US-based studio, led by former Daybreak Games chief

Chinese tech conglomerate NetEase isn't quite as well known to Western gamers as, say, Tencent, but it's a major player by any measure, providing a range of online services and ranking among the top online game companies in the world. It may be best known in North America for partnering with Blizzard to operate Chinese versions of games including World of Warcraft and Overwatch, but that could soon change.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rogue Legacy 2 review

What is it? A cheerful and challenging dungeon crawler where death is a good thing. Reviewed on: Intel Core i7-11700K, GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM. The first Rogue Legacy won the hearts of many a roguelike fan with a clever twist on the genre that saw failure go hand-in-hand with progress. And nearly a decade on, Cellar Door Games faces not only the weight of expectation that comes with creating a sequel but competition from an army of titles inspired by its roguelite formula. Far from buckling under pressure, the developer has crafted a spectacular follow-up that revitalises the series with fresh ideas while expanding on what made the original so immensely enjoyable in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Necromunda: Ash Wastes is just the beginning of the Mad Max-ification of 40K

On Saturday, Games Workshop’s latest hype train, a $299 boxed set called Necromunda: Ash Wastes, rounded its final corner on the way to retail release. It sold out almost immediately, meaning that eager fans’ best bet for securing a copy in the short term will be hitting up their local retailer and hoping for the best. The set itself is excellent, full to bursting with new scenery and excellent miniatures. But while I’m thrilled about the quality of the kit itself, I’m even more excited for the opportunities it opens up for the Necromunda franchise as a whole. This is just the beginning of the Mad Max-ification of Warhammer 40,000, and I’m excited to see where it goes from here.
RETAIL
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring makes a less fantastical animal than the real life glow in the dark Springhare

Art imitates life in Elden Ring’s cute springhares, but they don’t hold a candle to their real-life counterpart who can glow in the dark. Elden Ring has a rich fauna of fantastical but also pretty normal creatures, which range from dogs to basilisks. Reddit user u/IamPotato14 brought to everyone’s attention the real-life inspiration behind the Elden Ring springhare, which is an animal also called a springhare. What Elden Ring failed to add though, which would have added to the game's fantasy genre, is the incredible and mind-boggling fact that the real-life counterpart glows in the dark.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy