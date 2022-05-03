How to complete the Seluvis quest in Elden Ring

Destiny 2's Guardian Games has returned for another year and aside from cheering for a long-overdue win for the Warlocks, there's a sweet SMG you can farm during the event. The Title, a void SMH, has two unique origin traits that drop with all rolls: Hakke Breach Armaments, which damages vehicles, barricades, turrets and Stasis Crystals, and Classy Contender, where final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy. Given how strong class abilities are with the current Void 3.0 kit, you're definitely going to want to snag a few of these. Before trying to farm The Title, you'll need to complete a task for Eva to get your hands on it, so let's get started.
