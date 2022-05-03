List of 1st-round picks Cowboys will have to square off with in 2022 is formidable

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft was unique due to its lack of consensus takes on top prospects. There weren’t three top-ten quarterbacks, one of whom was going first overall; no guaranteed top pick a month before the draft started at all. The first QB didn’t go until pick No. 20. The Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Smith might have shocked some he made it into the top 25.

Thursday night is a special one for the NFL and the draft prospects. While the draft has become a cottage industry, casual fans tend to gravitate to the first round as its filled with the names of players they may be highly familiar with based on standout play at the college level. So when NFL football rolls around again come September, these are going to be the newcomers to the league fans are excited about seeing.

. Just in division alone the teams added four new players, including two new top ten players on the New York Giants. The Cowboys will actually face the top three picks of the draft, four of the first five, and six of the first seven picks taken. How will these first round players impact the Cowboys season? Only time will tell, but here is a look at all the rookies from the original 32 picks that will be on their schedule next year.

The NFL will announce the full schedule on May 12, while Dallas is already aware of who they will play on the 17-game schedule, just not the order.

No. 1: Travon Walker, Edge, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Walker wasn’t the most productive player in college, but he had all the traits teams look for in a top edge rusher. Will he develop enough to match or exceed the high floor of Aidan Hutchinson will be the question.

No. 2: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Detroit Lions

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The consensus top player in the draft most of the season, Hutchinson was passed up by only one player in the end. The best floor in the entire field Hutchinson will be a productive edge rusher for the next decade. He should give Tyron Smith and Terence Steele issues all game.

No. 3: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ready-made, lockdown corner who can wipe out top receivers every week. He can travel if needed, even into the slot if necessary. Dak Prescott will have to be careful throwing in his direction.

No. 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, New York Giants

Possibly the most talented player in the draft falls to a division rival. Paired with Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari, the New York Giants defensive line is now in play with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders for the best in the division.

No. 7: Evan Neal, OT, New York Giants

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have been picking offensive lineman for many seasons with little success. Neal has the size, athleticism, and pedigree coming from Alabama to be the home run they’ve been waiting to hit. Ideally a right tackle, he will replace Nate Solder.

No. 12: Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1)

An ACL injury is the only reason Williams was questionable to go top 20. He is a speed merchant who can actually play wide receiver and isn’t just a track star. Lions going up and getting a stud playmaker to pair with DJ Chark, TJ Hockenson, and D’Andre Swift gives Jared Goff his best chance to succeed in this offense.

No. 13: Jordan Davis, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles like to build in the trenches. They attack the offensive and defensive lines and the Fletcher Cox ending can be seen coming a mile away. Jordan Davis plugs in and eats double teams for the Eagles, freeing up Jason Hardgrave and Haason Reddick to make plays.

Expect Davis and the Cowboys’ Smith to tangle many times this season and for the next decade.

No. 15: Kenyon Green, OG, Houston Texans

Many had Kenyon Green marked in as the Cowboys pick at 24 to fill the hole at LG for Dallas. Unfortunately, fans will never know if Green would be the pick because the Texans snatched him up to make a formidable duo playing next to Laremy Tunsil.

No. 16: Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dotson might have been a need pick, but the Commanders needed weapons for Carson Wentz to throw to so after a trade down they picked their guy. The question for Washington is will be is he there to pair with Terry McLaurin for the next five years or replace him?

No. 18: Treylon Burks, WR, Tennesse Titans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another player the Cowboys had on their list, the Titans basically traded AJ Brown for the right to draft Treylon Burks. A big-play, big-bodied receiver who can make contested catches and break tackles that led to huge plays. He will take WR screens, and even runs out of the back field to increase his touches.

No. 22: Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A late rising prospect became the surprise first linebacker taken over Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean. He doesn’t see it like those two do, those instincts are rare, but he has the size, length, and athleticism that all teams look for in a LB prospect.

No. 27: Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

(AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Lloyd was reportedly the next player up if Tyler Smith was off the board for the Cowboys. The rookie pairing of Lloyd and third-round pick Chad Muma could prove to be an elite one, two punch of young playmaking linebackers to play along with Myles Jack.

No. 28: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Green Bay Packers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia had a nasty rotation of defensive lineman; Wyatt was the third first-round pick of that group after Walker and Davis. It’s possible he ends up the most productive of the three. Wyatt is more of the penetrating guy who gets sacks and tackles for a loss than Davis, and Walker has to contend with Josh Allen for sacks. Wyatt could be the man racking up the middle pressures and stats.

Wyatt and Smith should cross paths many times.

No. 31: Daxton Hill, S, Bengals

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hill could be a big defensive weapon for the Bengals paired with Jesse Bates and former Dallas Cowboy, Chidobe Awuzie. Him and Bates are interchangeable and Hill could even be a better slot CB than Bates or Mike Hilton could be.

No. 32: Lewis Cine, S, Minnesota Vikings

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another prospect who had a big jump after an excellent combine, Cine was a big-time hitter and play maker from a National Championship Georgia team. Cine’s testing, physicality, and championship experience led him to be the fifth player taken from the Bulldogs defense in the first round.

According to Nick Eatman of dallascowboys.com, Cine was the player ranked right in front of Tyler Smith on the Cowboys’ draft board.