Blac Chyna loses defamation case against Kardashian-Jenners

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kardashian-Jenners have won a defamation case brought against them by Blac Chyna - the influencer, model and former fiancée of Rob Kardashian. Chyna had claimed the TV reality stars had ruined her career by convincing TV bosses to cancel her show Rob & Chyna. But the famous...

www.bbc.co.uk

