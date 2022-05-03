Our view: Improved public safety building is crucial

Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen made the right decision to put ambitious plans for a new public safety building on hold,

but the issue is one local elected leaders must solve sooner rather than later.

Bowen is spearheading a move to construct a new public safety building in an effort to solve overcrowding issues. Last year the Union County Board of Commissioners OK’d a plan to hire a design firm to develop a blueprint for a new public safety building.

Bowen’s plan includes a public safety center that will encompass the sheriff’s office, the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Jail and Union County Parole and Probation. The center could also be equipped to handle mental health issues.

Bowen’s plan is, of course, ambitious, but it is the right concept. However, Bowen said recently he doesn’t believe now is the right time as inflation continues to build and the cost of materials climbs.

Bowen’s decision to hold off means the sheriff is conscious of the wise use of taxpayer dollars. That, in and of itself, should be a good sign to area voters. The reality is the county needs a new public safety building, and investing in public safety, while often expensive, is one of the best moves a county can make at any time.

Bowen said he wants a building that can be expected to last for at least 50 years and we agree. We also agree that while Bowen’s decision is wise, some type of new facility is needed. Putting off needed infrastructure investment — especially for public safety — is never a good idea.

Public safety is one of those cornerstones of a thriving community. The ability to serve and protect the community is crucial, and our police and fire personnel should be able to count on the best equipment and facilities voters can provide.

Bowen is correct in his plan to reevaluate but, in the end, a new public safety building is needed as soon as possible.