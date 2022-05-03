ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OR

Our view: Improved public safety building is crucial

By Email
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 4 days ago

Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen made the right decision to put ambitious plans for a new public safety building on hold,

but the issue is one local elected leaders must solve sooner rather than later.

Bowen is spearheading a move to construct a new public safety building in an effort to solve overcrowding issues. Last year the Union County Board of Commissioners OK’d a plan to hire a design firm to develop a blueprint for a new public safety building.

Bowen’s plan includes a public safety center that will encompass the sheriff’s office, the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Jail and Union County Parole and Probation. The center could also be equipped to handle mental health issues.

Bowen’s plan is, of course, ambitious, but it is the right concept. However, Bowen said recently he doesn’t believe now is the right time as inflation continues to build and the cost of materials climbs.

Bowen’s decision to hold off means the sheriff is conscious of the wise use of taxpayer dollars. That, in and of itself, should be a good sign to area voters. The reality is the county needs a new public safety building, and investing in public safety, while often expensive, is one of the best moves a county can make at any time.

Bowen said he wants a building that can be expected to last for at least 50 years and we agree. We also agree that while Bowen’s decision is wise, some type of new facility is needed. Putting off needed infrastructure investment — especially for public safety — is never a good idea.

Public safety is one of those cornerstones of a thriving community. The ability to serve and protect the community is crucial, and our police and fire personnel should be able to count on the best equipment and facilities voters can provide.

Bowen is correct in his plan to reevaluate but, in the end, a new public safety building is needed as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
La Grande Observer

City of La Grande set to begin budget hearings

LA GRANDE — Budget review has arrived for the city of La Grande. The La Grande Budget Committee is set to begin reviewing the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget, with budget hearings scheduled to start on Monday, May 16, and conclude on May 18. The La Grande overall city budget for 2022-23 is proposed at just over $63 million, with a general fund of $19.84 million. The budget hearings also cover the La Grande Urban Renewal Agency, whose general fund is requested at just over $2.1 million.
LA GRANDE, OR
Austin American-Statesman

Voters approve bonds in 2 Williamson County school districts

Voters have approved a $49.3 million two-part bond package for the Florence school district and a $20 million for the Bartlett school district, according to unofficial final results from Williamson and Bell counties. In the Coupland school district, a $91.6 million proposed bond package finished in a 38-38 tie, according to final election results. The fate of the bond package was not clear early Sunday. ...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
480
Followers
83
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy