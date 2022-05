Noah Thompson is a country artist, but he has been known to sing songs outside of his genre. During the latest episode of Season 20 of American Idol, he did just that. As part of the night’s theme, which was ‘The Judges' Song Contest,’ he got the opportunity of selecting one of three songs by two artists – John Mayer’s “Bigger Than My Body” and “Heartbreak Warfare” or John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO