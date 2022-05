A rave celebrating the upcoming 40th anniversary of Manchester’s legendary Haçienda is set to take place in a car park which was built on the site of the original club. The Haçienda, which was co-owned by Factory Records and New Order, first opened its doors in a former yacht warehouse on Whitworth Street West in May 1982. It closed in 1997, and was demolished in 2002 to make way for The Haçienda Apartments.

