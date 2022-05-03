ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

32-year-old woman dead, man injured after Norfolk shooting

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Police car is photographed in Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A 32-year-old woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers were alerted of two gunshot victims in the 600 block of West Brambleton Avenue, near Colley Avenue, at 1:30 a.m., Norfolk police said.

At the scene, police found Delisha R. Taylor, of Norfolk, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man with gunshot wounds that are not life threatening was found nearby, police said. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said the shooting happened roughly 1.7 miles away, in the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

#Shooting#Norfolk Police#Violent Crime#The Virginian Pilot Tns#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
