ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

19-year-old man killed while walking on I-64 in Hampton

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Zbz6_0fRRH8hS00
A Virginia State Police car on I-64 in Hampton. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A 19-year-old man was struck and killed Tuesday morning while walking on Interstate 64 in Hampton, according to police.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 3:42 a.m. on eastbound I-64 near the 261 mile marker, which is the Hampton Roads Center Parkway exit.

Police were responding to a report of a pedestrian walking east on the interstate when the call changed to a crash involving a pedestrian, police said. At the scene, troopers found Kevin Paniagua, of Newport News, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paniagua was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Paniagua walked from the right shoulder into the traffic lane, where he was struck by a Ford Econoline truck.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
WAVY News 10

Woman dead, man injured after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said two people were shot, one fatally, early Tuesday morning on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, near Tidewater Drive. Officers located the shooting victims, a man...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#I 64#Virginia State Police#The Virginian Pilot Tns#Ford#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy