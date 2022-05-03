Truck catches fire in Calvert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found Thursday morning at the scene of a house fire that burned multiple homes in West Baltimore, authorities said. The fire, reported shortly before 5 a.m., broke out at a home near West North Avenue and North Warwick Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Union said. The union said the fire quickly spread to nearby homes, all of which are believed to be vacant, triggering a second alarm. About 8:30 a.m., firefighters located someone’s body inside one of the homes involved in the fire, the union said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 🔥2ND ALARM FATAL FIRE U/D🔥2400 blk W North Av 21216#CoppinHeightsAshCoEast@JamesTorrenceJD#BMORESBravest have located a civilian inside one of the homes. They have been pronounced dead. #BCFDFIB is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. 📷@jawsdcfd pic.twitter.com/ZqgjJuwGJZ — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 5, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO