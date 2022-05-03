ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Truck catches fire in Calvert

 4 days ago

Truck catches fire in CalvertOn April 28, crews from the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the area of Williams Wharf Road and Rebecca Court. According to a posted report, a Ford truck was…

