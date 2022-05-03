ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov. Polis announces another major money-saving measure

By Austin Sack
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b01l4_0fRRH3Hp00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — In 2021, more homes were purchased than in any previous year totaling more than 63,000. According to the Denver real estate market, while demand was at an all-time high, new listings on the market fell 5.26% over last year.

In the last couple weeks of this year’s legislative session, Governor Jared Polis has announced the transformative property tax relief package, “We are making a simple, but a very important announcement that we are cutting property taxes across the state,” Gov. Polis said.

Polis unveils new wildfire bill, state wildfire preparedness plan

Governor Polis was joined by state Senators and community leaders to announce another major money-saving measure, bipartisan property tax relief, to save Colorado homeowners and businesses money, “It’ll save the average home owner about $260,” Gov. Polis says.

Colorado currently has among the lowest residential property tax rates in our country, and this package builds upon previous legislature to ensure Colorado’s low rates are maintained, “This is really an extension of the work we did with SB21-293, last year where we delivered $400 million, this is almost double that,” Senator Christopher Joshi Hansen said.

Property values have gone up in Colorado, that’s a great thing if you are fortunate enough to own a home but it’s not a great thing when it comes time to pay the tax bill, “That’s why it’s important that for two years we are going to be providing some substantial, additional property tax relief,” Gov. Polis said.

Governor Polis signs legislation providing free universal preschool for Colorado families

During that time, state leaders will discuss what mechanism to use to save people money over time, “Making owning a home that much more affordable, now we know there’s a lot more to it, costs have gone up, that’s why we have a comprehensive package on how we can make housing more affordable,” Gov. Polis says.

In total, the package will deliver over $700 million in relief over two years, and there will be a direct back fill of $400 million, but you might be wondering how this impacts county spending, “They will be receiving complete back fill so there should be no impact at all for the budgets for local services, and fire districts to make sure that we don’t have any drop off there,” Senator Hansen said.

Property tax relief is a part of the Polis Administration’s commitment to save Coloradan’s money.

Including saving money on healthcare, making early childhood education affordable, and delaying any new fees on gas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 25

paul
4d ago

He’s lying! All a big trick because it is an election year. When are dems going to learn. Polis and his cronies will promise the world but will either cry later because they couldn’t get it passed,even though they are the majority, or raise taxes after the election is over

Reply(1)
32
Ray Copeland
4d ago

Really scraping huh Polis? Just throw more of your money at it, you'll be reelected no problem, then you can get back to business as usual and keep driving this State into the ground

Reply(1)
18
my two cents
4d ago

Saving the average home owner $260…. You’re a joke… that would ll almost fill up both of my vehicles… making it sound like a fortune

Reply
18
Related
KXRM

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
KXRM

Homicide investigation underway for body found in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The discovery of a man’s body on the side of a Pueblo road over the weekend will now be investigated as a homicide, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron was found, April 24, on the side of Little Burnt Mill Road, south of Starlite Drive, early Sunday. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Fox News

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis warns 'the killer of JonBenet Ramsey should not rest easily'

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told local media he’s "still optimistic" the police will secure justice for JonBenet Ramsey, whose 1996 murder at 6 years old remains unsolved. "I can say one thing, the killer of JonBenet Ramsey should not rest easily, because I am still optimistic that he or she will be apprehended with technology that exists today and five years or in 10 years, the governor told CBS Denver Monday evening.
COLORADO STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Property Taxes#Krex#Sb21 293
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Housing
KXRM

CSPD officer arrested on felony charge

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has been arrested on felony stalking charges. CSPD became aware of allegations of criminal activity by an officer on April 28, 2022. An investigation found probable cause to arrest Officer Stephanie Landreneau on a felony stalking charge. Landreneau was arrested Wednesday, May 4 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Sheriff seeks help identifying burglary suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects. PCSO is asking for help identifying the man and woman in connection with a burglary at a Pueblo West apartment on Thursday, April 7th. The Sheriff’s office provided the below photos of the suspects, as well as […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for May 2

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Shaun Seeger-Johnson, 39, is described by the Pueblo Police Department as a white male with a brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’10” and 165 pounds. Seeger-Johnson has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy