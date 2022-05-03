ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daywatch: Report: Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade | Downtown Chicago again jolted by violence | 31 best tacos in Chicago

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPwtp_0fRRGzUd00
People walk in the Loop the day after a 27-year-old man and 55-year-old man were shot near the the Chicago Theatre, May 2, 2022, in Chicago. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune, John J. Kim /

Good morning, Chicago.

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report . It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter. The report comes amid a legislative push to restrict abortion in several Republican-led states — Oklahoma being the most recent — even before the court issues its decision.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states. It was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

State and local politicians and stakeholders for abortion rights reacted with fury . Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker wrote on Twitter: “As long as I’m governor, Illinois will stay a beacon for reproductive freedom. We won’t go back.” U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Matteson, who is also head of the Illinois Democratic Party, said on Twitter that “the leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women’s rights back generations.”

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

An already jittery downtown Chicago again was jolted by violence over the weekend

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she was “not happy” about violence that again touched downtown Chicago over the weekend and ended with a cancellation of Sunday night’s performance of the musical “Moulin Rouge.”

“Particularly distressing is, again, the number of young people that seemingly are involved in acts of violence,” Lightfoot told reporters at an unrelated news conference. “It’s clearly not acceptable.”

The violence follows a period of concern among hoteliers and restaurateurs who rely on downtown tourism for their livelihoods. It also comes at a politically fraught time for the mayor, who could announce at any time she is seeking reelection, and for her police Superintendent David Brown, who some of her opponents have promised to dismiss if they unseat her.

Want free, at-home COVID-19 tests from pharmacies and insurers? It’s not always easy, despite requirements

Some Illinois residents say they’re still having trouble getting free at-home COVID-19 tests from pharmacies and insurance companies, more than three months after the White House began requiring insurers to cover them.

Some pharmacies are demanding customers pay for the tests upfront and then submit claims to their insurers for reimbursement even though the pharmacies are among those that are supposed to accept insurance for the tests. Other pharmacies are allowing customers with insurance to get the tests at no cost, but asking that they wait as long as two hours for them.

“It’s extremely challenging and I don’t think it needs to be,” said Teena McClelland, 46, of Portage Park.

The ‘junkyard next door’ in Naperville: Years of code violations, fear of retaliation and one neighbor’s legal fight

After years of legal battles between the city of Naperville and a property owner accused of operating an illegal boarding house, one neighbor quit his law firm job to pursue a case .

Loud parties, profanity-filled arguments, a drug overdose and abysmal upkeep plague the five single-family houses Terry Gaca owns in Naperville, according to court documents and interviews with neighbors. Fifty-four neighbors say they fear retaliation if they were to file their own lawsuit, the documents show.

Frustrated, attorney Thomas Frederick used his status as a neighbor to Gaca’s former residence to take legal action. “I’ve retired because of this litigation, because I don’t have time to do my job as a partner at a major law firm,” Frederick said. “It’s just going to stop right now, and I’m going to do what I can to stop it.”

Column: It’s hard to get too excited for the return of the City Series during a gloomy Chicago spring

“The City Series that begins Tuesday night at Wrigley Field matches the gloomy Chicago spring we’ve endured, with anticipation low on both sides of town,” writes the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan. “While sub-.500 teams and miserable weather have seldom dampened the atmosphere of the crosstown rivalry between the Cubs and White Sox, it’s hard to get excited for this one — especially with another soggy forecast on tap for the two-game series.”

Here are five things to watch this time around .

The 31 best tacos in Chicago, from Antique to Zaragoza

“The more tacos I eat in Chicago, the less confident I feel about declaring the best,” writes Nick Kindelsperger. “How can anyone honestly know the answer, with so many taquerias in so many neighborhoods and suburbs?”

Back in 2016, Kindelsperger devoured 234 different tacos in a single month. In the past two months alone, he hit up around 80 spots to find the 31 best tacos in Chicago . From recreating time-consuming family recipes from scratch to making their own masa, chefs in Chicago are showcasing a level of dedication to the taco that borders on the obsessive.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Black students far more likely to be ticketed by police for school behavior | Boeing to move corporate HQ out of Chicago | When will it feel like spring?

Good morning, Chicago. At Bloom Trail High School in Chicago’s south suburbs, about 60% of the 1,100 students are Black or multiracial. Police, in cooperation with school officials, have written 178 tickets for student misbehavior since the start of the 2018-19 school year. School district records show 94% of them went to Black or multiracial students. Elizabeth Posley, whose sons Josiah and ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Lightfoot to meet with Bally’s CEO to finalize casino choice | Top rival to Sheriff Tom Dart tossed from ballot | Chicago Sky begin new season

Good morning, Chicago. Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to meet with the Bally’s CEO on Thursday to finalize the mayor’s choice for a planned casino in River West. The proposal, which would replace the site’s Chicago Tribune printing plant, has apparently bested rival bids to build a Rivers casino in the South Loop or a Hard Rock casino on the Near South Side. Getting the full City Council to sign ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Bally’s hit the jackpot. Now it has to fulfill its fresh promises to Chicago.

In October 2020, while the rest of us were locked down in our homes and worried sick, a 47-year-old hedge fund investor named Soo Kim decided to go shopping. For $20 million — chump change in the casino business — he bought the brand name Bally’s from Caesar’s Entertainment. Instead of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, which sounds like a chain of campgrounds, Kim could now rebrand his hedge ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Bike advocates alarmed by number of car-related deaths in the city; at least 3 this year

Chicago police are questioning a “person of interest” following the fatal hit-and-run involving a 22-year-old bicyclist on Wednesday night as bike advocates sound the alarm for the number of car-related deaths to cyclists in the city this year. Nick Parlingayan, 22, of Chicago, was at least the third bicyclist fatality in 2022 when he was struck by a vehicle in the 3800 block of North ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Oklahoma State
City
Naperville, IL
Chicago Tribune

It’s official: Bally’s casino in River West is Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick for Chicago’s gambling complex — but it’s not a done deal yet

A gambling complex in Chicago’s River West is now officially Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick for the city’s long-awaited casino license — an endeavor that could boost Chicago’s finances, factor into the coming mayoral election and transform the neighborhood. Lightfoot chose to advance a $1.74 billion casino, hotel and entertainment development at what is now the Chicago Tribune’s Freedom Center ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Charges filed for passenger who jumped onto airplane wing at O’Hare early Thursday, police say

A 57-year-old man was charged with reckless conduct after he pulled the emergency exit on board a plane at O’Hare International Airport Thursday morning and slid off its wing, according to Chicago police. Randy Frank Davila, of Escondido, CA, was due in court on June 27 at 9 a.m. in Br. 23, 5555 W. Grand Ave., for the misdemeanor charge, according to Chicago police. The incident happened about ...
Chicago Tribune

Illinois’ cannabis license residency requirement faces court challenge — the latest legal fight affecting the state’s 2-year-old recreational pot industry

A legal battle over cannabis business licensing in Illinois could overturn the state’s residency requirement, throwing a wrench into the already dysfunctional process and attempts to diversify the industry. The litigation is just the latest in a series of lawsuits that have kept much of the state’s legal cannabis industry in limbo. But there are signs the logjam may be breaking. A Cook County ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Tribune

Indoor masking ‘strongly recommended’ but still optional in Chicago and in schools as COVID-19 numbers climb

Chicago health officials announced Friday that indoor masking is once again “strongly recommended” — but not required — in the city as the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Cook County has increased. Chicago’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady made the advisory after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed Cook County is now in the “medium” risk level for community ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago rolls the dice on Bally’s. Hedge fund owner Soo Kim says the rebranded casino company will deliver.

When Mayor Lori Lightfoot named Bally’s the winner of a yearlong vetting process Thursday, it ended an intense competition that saw five proposals from four development teams narrowed down to one Chicago casino. The Bally’s proposal to build a $1.74 billion casino complex in River West is expected to generate $200 million in annual tax revenue for the city, transform a 30-acre industrial site ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Mom grieving 12 years over police shooting of her son aims to heal hearts of other moms who lost children to Chicago gun violence

For years after her son was fatally wounded by Chicago police officers on the South Side during a traffic stop in the Washington Park neighborhood, Octavia Mitchell stopped celebrating Mother’s Day. But in 2021 she decided to refocus her fight to clear her son’s name after a decade of confronting city officials to prove her son was not firing a gun at police. She changed her focus to bringing ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

The Price Kids Pay: Ticketed at school

Thousands of Illinois students a year are receiving tickets at school for conduct that violates local laws, an investigation by the Tribune and ProPublica has found. The tickets often involve behavior as minor as littering, vaping, using offensive words or gestures, or getting into a hallway scuffle. Ticketing students violates the intent of an Illinois law that prohibits schools from fining ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Chicago#Chicago Mayor#Roe V Wade#The U S Supreme Court#Politico#Republican#Democratic#Twitter#Scotus#The Supreme Court
Chicago Tribune

Iconic neon sign at Orange Garden restaurant winds up in surprising hands after auction

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan used to joke to his wife, Chloe Mendel, that if she ever wanted to buy him a present, it should be the neon sign reading “Chop Suey” in bold letters outside Orange Garden restaurant on a bustling stretch of Irving Park Road in the North Center neighborhood. “It was like, ‘Of course you would ask for something I could never deliver,” Mendel said ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy