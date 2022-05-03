HMG Health Matters: Celebrating Nurses Month

GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
MILLIONS of Brits have been urged to take up a rapid test to see if they have bowel cancer. The Health Secretary has called on men over 60 to make sure they have the life-saving checkups. It couldn't be easier - with a home testing kit on offer, or use...
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Veterans rallied on Saturday afternoon to save the Jack C. Montgomery VA Hospital after the VA recommending closing it down. They claim to have gathered more than 11,000 signatures in a petition to keep it open. The mayor of Muskogee was also present at the rally.
Comments / 0