BmoreArt’s Picks: May 3-9

This Week: Teri Henderson in conversation with Jeffrey Kent at The Ivy Bookshop, Gormley Gallery hosts a Senior Thesis opening reception, documentary screening and discussion with Angela N. Carroll, nia love and Scott Love presented by UMBC CIRCA, Rosa Leff opening at Hotel Indigo, Schroeder Cherry lecture at Towson U, Kondwani Fidel at the Walters, Chloe Irla opening at Hamilton Gallery, AVAM’s 2022 Kinetic Sculpture Race, opening reception for HONOR at Banneker-Douglass Museum, Early Blossoms/Perilous Thirds. closing at Current Space, opening for Linda Campbell Franklin at Gallery 1448 — PLUS Born in Baltimore Film + Photography Festival and more featured Calls for Entry!

Teri Henderson: Black Collagists (In Conversation With Jeffrey Kent)

Tuesday, May 3 • 6pm

@ The Ivy Bookshop

Teri will be in-conversation with Jeffrey Kent. This event will be held in-person, on The Ivy’s back patio.

Founded in August 2020, Black Collagists is an online platform that highlights and amplifies the work solely of Black artists making collages worldwide. The platform features the work of emerging Black collage artists as well as more established and well-known collage artists in order to raise awareness about the history of Black collage art.

In December 2021, “Black Collagists: The Book” was published by Kanyer Publishing. Written and curated by Teri Henderson, the publication features over fifty emerging and established Black collage artists from around the world. With over 300 full-color images alongside historical context and academic essays, the book establishes a physical archive of the history and the future of Black collage artists. For more on Black Collagists follow @blackcollagists or visit www.blackcollagists.com

Wednesday, May 4 • 4:30-6:30pm | Ongoing through May 22

@ Gormley Gallery

The Senior Thesis Exhibition showcases the work of graduating seniors Kamia Agnew, Prabina Ale Magar, Hope Brown, Grace Cross, Casey Nutter, and Keiyonna Owens at Notre Dame of Maryland University. Artworks include oil paintings, digital photographs, works on paper, and mixed media pieces. The students are working with concepts such as abstraction with light, material experimentation, food texture through paint, lighting and setting in portrait photography, and emotional expression.

Thursday, May 6 • 5-6pm

presented by UMBC CIRCA

This virtual program will include a screening of the short documentary film Exploring Presence: Ed Love from the docuseries Exploring Presence: African American Artists in the Upper South , followed by a conversation with filmmaker and curator Angela N. Carroll and nia love and Scott Love about the legacy of their father, esteemed sculptor Ed Love. The docuseries supports the exhibition of the same name which will be on view at the James E. Lewis Museum of Art at Morgan State University , May 26 – July 15, 2022.

Thursday, May 7 • 5-7pm

@ Hotel Indigo

Maryland Art Place in partnership with Hotel Indigo Baltimore is pleased to present “Sold Separately, a paper-cut series by Baltimore-based artist, Rosa Leff. The exhibition is on view at Hotel Indigo Baltimore, located at 24 West Franklin St. from March 18th to May 20th. A public reception will take place on May 5th from 5 to 7 pm.

Bio: Between painting alongside her grandmother and watching her father build reproduction antique furniture, Rosa Leff grew up seeing no distinction between fine art and craft. What mattered was that things were made by hand and done well. It is with that in mind that she creates her hand-cut paper pieces. Each of Leff’s papercuts is cut by hand from a single sheet of paper using a knife. Her cityscapes are based on photos she’s taken in her neighborhood and all over the world. While Leff is best known for her ability to capture thin tangles of powerlines and intricate brickwork, she also enjoys experimenting with novel media such as paper plates and paper towels. Leff delights in bringing a modern, urban perspective to a traditional folk medium.

Leff has served on the board of The Guild of American Papercutters (GAP). In addition to being a GAP member, she is a member of The Paper Artist Collective. Leff has exhibited her work throughout the United States and in China. She resides in Baltimore with her husband and chihuahuas, Chalupa, and Refrito.

Thursday, May 5 • 6:30pm

@ Towson University Center for the Arts

Dr. Schroeder Cherry, juror for the 2022 Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, is the curator of the James E. Lewis Museum of Art at Morgan State University. He is also a Baltimore-based artist and 2019 Sondheim finalist, who captures everyday scenes of African diaspora life with a focus on open-ended narratives inspired by travel, music, literature, folklore, and everyday events.

Thursday, May 5 • 6:30-7pm

@ The Walters

Join poet Kondwani Fidel in celebrating and illuminating joy, struggle, and self-determination, through performance. Fidel will share new work from his forthcoming [untitled] poetry EP, accompanied by musician John Tyler, who is the founder of Love Groove Music Festival. This program will also feature performances by special guests Akilah Divine, APoetNamedNate, Kooz, Zyaa, HLVII KIRA, Black Assets, and Eddie Vanz. In honor of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., this program celebrates the impact of Black voices on our society.

Friday, May 6 • 4-7pm | Ongoing through June 28

@ Hamilton Gallery

This project began in the summer of 2016 when I visited over a dozen local snowball stands in Baltimore including Walther Gardens (the oldest snowball stand in the country!), One Sweet Moment, Elizabeth & Ziggy’s, Sensational Snowballs, and Summer Delights. I documented the architecture of each snowball stand in the early morning before the stand opened for the day. I then returned to the stand to order what I considered the most unique snowball flavor on the menu and photographed the snowball. Each stand has its pros and cons: for example, Elizabeth & Ziggy’s has the best ice, but Sensational Snowballs has the best marshmallow. Since that first summer doing research, I’ve highlighted these and other traits in posters, paintings, a Snowballtimore book and coloring book, and a website. My goal with this project is to establish Snowballtimore as an authority and archive for this summer Baltimore tradition and to publicly “certify” city snowball stands as being recognized by this project.

Also on exhibit Hamilton Gallery exhibiting artist members:

Jude Asher, Loring Boglioli, Marisa Canino, Carlotta Cerrato, Schroeder Cherry, Ron Cohn, Diane Dennis, Grace Doyle, Nancy Keene Fishel, Amy Klainer, L. Nef’fahtiti Partlow-Myrick, Linda Popp, Lynn Poshepny, Lee Quick, Theresa Reuter, Therese Spadaro, Bridget Z. Sullivan, Richard Sullivan, Maxine Taylor, & Alex Vanicky.

Saturday, May 7

@ American Visionary Art Museum

Since 1999, the first Saturday in May has marked this popular, one-of-a-kind event, which features people-powered kinetic art vehicles as they navigate through 15 miles of Baltimore City’s neighborhoods and parks – as well as the “treacherous” waters of the Inner Harbor – to the cheers of thousands of enthusiastic spectators who travel from across the region and beyond. The Kinetic Sculpture Race has been featured by major local, national, and international news organizations, especially for fostering in young people a life-long love for science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and the arts.

Over 20 teams have registered to date for the 2022 Kinetic Sculpture Race, including entries from Park School, Jemicy School, and Sudbrooke Magnet Middle School. Each year entries range from simple, small crafts, piloted by one person, to 75-foot long, well-engineered, sophisticated vehicles powered by a team of “pilots.” The moving sculptures are constructed mainly from bicycles, gears, and recycled materials, alchemized by pure imagination and ingenuity.

Saturday, May 7 • 12-3 | Ongoing through June 27

@ Banneker-Douglass Museum

Join us for the opening of our newest exhibit, HONOR!

Honor: high respect, great esteem.

For centuries, art has been used as a way of expression. In this second installment, we honor the expression of six Black Maryland-based women artists with HONOR, an exhibition co-curated by the Banneker-Douglass Museum and ArtFarm Studios.

Sunday, May 8 • 12pm

@ Current Space

Current Space is proud to present “Early Blossoms/Perilous Thirds.” an exhibition of works by Stephanie Barber, Patrick David, and Josh Dorman; curated by Andrew Shenker, Michael Benevento, and Julianne Hamilton. Please join us for the closing reception and artist talk!

Closing Reception: May 8th, 12-3pm, talk at 1pm!

Exhibition Duration: March 26th – May 7th

Gallery Hours: Fridays & Saturdays, 1-5pm

“The work from these three artists presents questions of the narrative image, an experience that opens an associative window––what does a line you once recognized become as it breaks, what does a body?

The conversation arrives in threes, triangulates the snake in the garden and holds it to the glass.

A symbol contorts to reflect itself in the eye that catches it. To take the icon out of its rank, the head from its neck, to weigh how small or smooth the evidence of a hand in the world it creates.

Broken time, things in place, place in things.”

– Caroline Preziosi

Sunday, May 8 • 2-6pm | Ongoing through May 22

@ Gallery 1448

Gallery 1448 Presents an installation of the Magical World of Linda Campbell Franklin

Art, Sculptures, Collections, Poetry, Books by Linda, and great fun for all ages.

Curated by Leslie Schwing

Garden Party Opening:

Sunday, May 8th, 2-6pm

offers light refreshments in the beautiful Garden at Artists Housing (Gallery 1448}

Calls for Entry

deadline May 9

The Delaware Contemporary is an art space that infuses contemporary art and creativity into our community through compelling exhibitions, dynamic educational experiences, and access to the artistic process. Founded in 1979 by artists, The Delaware Contemporary presents exhibitions of regionally, nationally, and internationally recognized artists that explore topical issues in contemporary art and society.

The Delaware Contemporary (TDC) established an artist-in-residence program in 1992 to bring Delaware communities together with contemporary artists. Unlike the artist-in-residence program which was designed for established artists, the redesigned Residency Program extends the residency opportunity to all types and forms of creative producers, and significantly increases the duration of the residency from one-two months to a full year/twelve-month residency. The twelve-month residency will allow the residents to fully engage with the community and to produce a comprehensive body of work for exhibition and documentation.

In support of the museum’s ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community as well as in our organization, TDC has placed emphasis on providing the Residency Program to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). TDC is driven to provide equitable access to career development and capacity building opportunities for underserved populations and strives to contribute to diversifying the nonprofit and museum industries through our redesigned Residency Program.

deadline May 9

The 2022 Festival will offer both in-person and virtual exhibition venues, with Judges’ deciding how and where work will be shown. The virtual exhibition will launch Monday, June 27.

The Festival seeks images, sounds, and textures that are uniquely Baltimore. In addition, the Festival will consider submissions representing locations beyond Baltimore that reflect on Baltimore subject matter and themes, stories and images of city life and city neighborhoods; of ports, barbershops, and houses of worship; of jazz and rap; of blue crabs and marble stoops.

Capture your world and your vision on film, and share with a wide audience. We want to hear from you!

Born in Baltimore will consider photographs, short films, and short shorts. Photography submissions are limited to 3 images. Films must be between 30 seconds and 10 minutes in length. Short shorts are non-narrative videos 10 to 30 seconds long, and must be a single take with incidental sound only. Films in all languages will be considered. Dialogue in languages other than English should be accompanied by subtitles. (Short shorts don’t require subtitles.)

Documentary, fiction, animated, and experimental films; music videos; and stand-alone excerpts from longer works are all welcome. Artists are encouraged to use their best judgement when submitting material featuring illegal activity, explicit sexuality, or explicit violence. Films and photographs with strong sexual content or gratuitous, graphic violence may not be accepted.

All entries must be original. Use of any third party materials, including third-party prose, song lyrics, photography, or video requires permission of the copyright owner. Filmmakers are encouraged to use their own original music or music created by their friends. This is an opportunity to get your work out there where it can be heard!

deadline May 10

Ibura Art & Research Residency honors the work, practice, long time mentorship, deep love and friendship between Kenya Miles and K. Ibura. From the spark of an idea that grew Blue Light Junction, K. Ibura has played many roles in supporting and furthering the work and mission of BLJ. K. Ibura has been an integral part in the writing of multiple grants for BLJ including The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant that will fund the inaugural year of this residency.

Ibura Art & Research Residency provides 2 months of studio space, financial support and thought partners for you to explore a question or line of inquiry that is related to your work and our work at Blue Light Junction. It is also a space to paint, record, experiment with dyes, and to follow any other artistic musings. Your participation as a resident in this inaugural year will help shape the future of this program.

Blue Light Junction has partnered with VisArts Center to make the application available to prospective residents without an application fee. Learn more about the Ibura Art and Research Residency and apply at https://bit.ly/IburaResidency .

deadline May 15

Monson Arts is a residency and workshop program in Monson, Maine.Monson Arts’ mission is to provide time and space for creative work. Monson Arts’ residency program supports emerging and established artists and writers by providing them time and space to devote to their creative practices and is now accepting applications for writers and visual artists for sessions taking place in the fall. Residents will receive a stipend, room and board, a private studio and access to wood and metal working shops.

deadline May 15

sponsored by SE Center for Photography

The Color photograph. We want to celebrate Color in all its forms at the SE Center. Our juror would like to see creativity and self-expression. She has no preference for subject, or style but would like to be able to see the photographer’s mind at work, his or her use of visual composition and original thinking.

Our juror for Color is Diana Bloomfield . An exhibiting photographer for over thirty-five years, Diana has received numerous awards for her images, including a 1985 New Jersey State Visual Arts Fellowship, and five Regional Artist Grants and a 2019/20 Professional Development Grant, from the United Arts Council of Raleigh, North Carolina . She was named a Critical Mass Finalist in 2014, 2018, and 2019. In August of 2021, Diana was honored with Rfotofolio’s 2021 Denis Roussel Award , juried by Christopher James.

35-40 Selected images will hang in the SE Center’s main gallery space for approximately one month with the opportunity to be invited for a solo show at a later date. In addition, selected images are featured in the SE Center social media accounts (FB, IG, Twitter) and an archived, online slideshow. A video walkthrough of each exhibition is also featured and archived.

deadline May 16

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) invites photographers and visual artists to share their stories of older adults with their family and caregivers who look after aging loved ones. We provide a platform for artistic expression to foster a dialogue and drive innovation in the photographic arts to encourage everyone to care for those who once cared for us, as we believe caregiving for older adults is one of the highest honors.

AWARDS:

One – First Prize: $1000

One – Second Prize: $500

Four – Awards of Merit $250 each

Ten – Honorable Mentions $100 each