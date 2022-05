The Unicoi County Heritage Museum will open its doors to the public for the 40th time this Saturday. The museum is housed in what was built to be the home of the superintendent of the national fish hatchery in Erwin and which was converted into a museum in 1982 after the home fell into disrepair. The Clinchfield Railroad Museum was later added to the grounds and will open for its 11th season on Saturday as well.

