Man Wins '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago

A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize from a ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley.

Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize from the Sunday, March 27, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Monday, May 2.

NY Lottery reported that the winning ticket was purchased in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. in Fishkill.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $4,285,680 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

Calderon Linarte told NY Lottery he plans to use the funds to help his family invest.

Comments / 37

Nathan Pretlow
4d ago

The lottery should not show the face of winners .They should protect their identity.

Reply(1)
20
unknown unknown
4d ago

the LOTTERY should give you the OPTION to keep your identity private

Reply
11
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
#Hudson Valley#New York Lottery#Ny Lottery
Daily Voice

Nine Illegal Firearms, Heroin Seized In Newark Busts: Police

Seven people were arrested and nine illegal firearms were seized in four days in an ongoing gun operation in Newark, authorities said.The nine illegal handguns, recovered since Friday, April 29, bring the city's total gun recoveries in 2022 to 251 — a 54 percent increase over the same period a year…
NEWARK, NJ
