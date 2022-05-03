ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

President Joe Biden in Alabama Tuesday to tour Lockheed Martin

By Luke Hajdasz
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will be in Alabama Tuesday to get an up-close and personal look at missiles being used in the Ukrainian war. Biden will be at the Lockheed Martin...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 13

David Waid
4d ago

All jokes aside ,people should not call him the president

Reply
17
MeMyself&I
4d ago

Go back to ur nursing home. We don’t want u here….

Reply(1)
10
