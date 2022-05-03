Historical Society hires museum managers

The Washington County Historical Society announced that the new Warden’s House Museum Site Manager is Julianne O’Connell, of Stillwater, and at the Hay Lake School Museum in Scandia is Susan Stepka of Somerset, Wisconsin.

O’Connell was the education curator and exhibit assistant curator at the Stearns History Museum in St. Cloud. There she gave guided tours, planned and hosted seasonal festivities, designed and built exhibits for the museum. Before that, she was an English and theology instructor at St. John’s Preparatory School in Collegeville.

Stepka has worked at the Somerset and Dresser libraries as well as the records manager of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. She worked as a seasonal guide at the Gibbs Farm Museum.

She graduated from Forest Lake High School, earned her Bachelor’s at the University of Minnesota-Morris and obtained her Master’s in library and information science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“These new managers will give the museums a new perspective on our county history,” WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson said. “It will be a fantastic summer seeing what they can do with our museums – the public should see new things right away!”

The Warden’s House Museum and the Hay Lake School Museum will both open for the season on Sunday May 1. The Warden’s House will be open Thursdays through Sundays Noon to 5 p.m. and the Hay Lake School Museum in Scandia will be open Fridays-Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the museums, call the Warden’s House at 651-439-5956, and the Hay Lake School Museum at 433-4014 or email at information@wchsmn.org.

Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual, family, and business members. WCHS is supported by individual gifts, memberships and earned income, and foundation grants.