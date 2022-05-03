Tigers limp home, opening two game series with Pirates tonight

CANTON — "They paved paradise and put up a parking lot," goes the lament line in a classic Joni Mitchell song. "They put a baseball field on top of a parking lot," goes a thump in the heartbeat of a Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium revival. Upwards of 300 baseball...
CANTON — Sept. 11, 2004 was a strange night in the history of Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium. The City of Canton was exploring possible uses for the then-15-year-old ballpark that had lost its minor-league baseball team. Rock group Bowling For Soup came in for a Saturday concert. The night...
This is the time of year and a time in life when Steve Bender can ease up and relax for a day, a week, a month.
Can, but he can’t, even though coaching another prep tennis season come fall should be a distant distraction.
There’s much to occupy Bender during the “offseason.” Tend to the second...
Comments / 0