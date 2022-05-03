Look: Ahmad Gardner's Jeweler Reveals his Sauce Bottle Chain
Gardner stole the show at the 2022 NFL Draft.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — Ahmad Gardner's "All-Purpose Sauce" bottle chain turned plenty of heads at the 2022 NFL Draft, and he took fans behind the scenes of what it was like when his jeweler, Leo Frost, revealed the icy jewelry.
Frost put together pieces for multiple high draft picks at this year's draft, and also worked with Bengals players Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow on diamond grills recently.
Check out the reveal right here .
