Democrats bring federal lawsuit to force New York congressional primary under current lines

By By Bill Mahoney
POLITICO
 4 days ago
People vote during the Primary Election Day at P.S. 249 The Caton School. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. — National Democrats filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the state Court of Appeal’s recent decision to delay New York's congressional primary by two months and scrap the lines enacted by the state Legislature earlier this year.

The suit was brought by voters working with Democracy Docket. The organization was founded by Marc Elias, a former lawyer for Hillary Clinton and John Kerry’s presidential campaigns.

The Democrats' case rests on a 2012 decision that found New York’s previous calendar of holding primaries in September was too late to ensure military voters stationed overseas would receive their ballots in time. At the time, a federal judge said that the fourth Tuesday in June would be the new date for congressional primary votes, unless the state enacted “legislation resetting the non-presidential federal primary election” for a date that would let military voters receive their ballots and this new date “is approved by [the federal] court.”

The Court of Appeals ordered the primary to be delayed from June 28 to give a special master appointed by a Steuben County judge a chance to draw new lines. The Steuben County judge has since set the date for Aug. 23 .

New York “has never sought approval from the court to be released from the injunction,” the lawsuit said. “Nor is there any reason to believe the court would have approved a late August primary had it sought authorization to do so.”

And since the state has no choice but to hold its primaries next month, the litigants argued, the only option is to use the lines that were struck down by the Court of Appeals.

“Because this court has a short window to implement such a plan — certainly not enough time to retain a special master and craft its own — this court should adopt the plan passed by the New York Legislature,” they say. “It is the plan that all of New York’s congressional candidates campaigned under, gathered petitions under, and are prepared to run under.”

A lawsuit of this nature has been floated by several Democrats in recent days.

“Someone else is going to have to change that federal court order,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said last week . “It’s in effect right now, and the state is bound by it.”

The lines that were tossed would have left Democrats well-positioned to pick up as many as three congressional seats in New York, even as the size of the state’s delegation shrinks from 27 to 26 due to slow population growth.

It is unclear whether the lawsuit might change the current path to redraw the lines for House seats as well as state Senate seats. The Steuben County judge is set to hold his first hearing Friday on drawing the new lines.

View the lawsuit here .

