I would like to give my full endorsement to Doug Brown to be the next mayor of Grand Island. I have known him for more than 20 years. We met in 1999 when he was the command master chief for the guided missile destroyer USS Benfold, DDG-65. I was the captain. We have remained in close contact ever since and he even invited me to be the keynote speaker for Grand Island’s Military Appreciation Day in 2008.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO